Paul Pewitt (13-1) vs. East Bernard (14-0)
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Waco ISD Stadium
Coaches
Paul Pewitt: Triston Abron
East Bernard: Wade Bosse
Last week: Paul Pewitt 45, Daingerfield 42; East Bernard 30, Ganado 10
Up next: Tonight’s winner will meet either Canadian or Gunter in the Class 3A Division II state championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Players to watch
Paul Pewitt: OL Duke Fitts (5-11, 260 senior) … OL David Williams (6-2, 310 junior) … OL Rhys Kelley (6-3, 250 junior) … OL Demarcus Hill (6-3, 315 junior) … OL Ben Latham (5-10, 210 sophomore) … Jett Morris (6-0, 265 junior) … Cross Holder (145 carries, 1,100 yards, 19 TD; 20 of 37, 521 yards, 10 TD, 1 interception … Kadrien Johnson (94 carries, 1,003 yards, 14 TD; 87 tackles, 3 interceptions) … La-Jathan Allen (213 carries, 2,014 yards, 26 TD; 8 catches, 190 yards, 3 TD; 114 tackles, 5 interceptions, 4 PBU, 3 forced fumbles0)… Dillon Coffey (3 catches, 144 yards, 3 TD) … Demarcus Johnson (49 tackles, 5 PBU) … Deiontray Hill (133 carries, 955 yards, 9 TD; 55 tackles) … Colby Frost (105 tackles) … Keiuntray Hawkins (88 carries, 805 yards, 7 TD; 99 tackles, 14 sacks, 20 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries) … Tannor Mines (3 catches, 53 yards, 2 TD; 140 tackles, 5 sacks) … Kendrell Webster (62 tackles)
East Bernard: Dallas Novicke (63 of 111, 1,227 yards, 16 TD, 6 interceptions; 6 rushing TD) … Kobe Brown (76 carries, 910 yards, 16 TD) … Devin Chapman (130 carries, 657 yards, 12 TD; 9 catches, 149 yards, 2 TD) … Kameron Matthews (61 carries, 549 yards, 6 TD; 103 tackles) … Tanner Baggett (92 carries, 744 yards, 9 TD; 16 catches, 343 yards, 4 TD) … Carson Little (13 catches, 234 yards, 4 TD; 4 interceptions) … Reagan Whitley (7 catches, 110 yards, 2 TD; 151 tackles; 3 interceptions) … Shane Hlavinka (108 tackles) … Colby Jedlicka (122 tackles, 10 TFL) … Cade Peloquin (104 tackles) … Blake Walters (6 sacks) … Cole Lee (7 sacks)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt averages 426 rushing yards and 5.5 rushing touchdowns per game this season, piling up 5,967 yards on the ground with 77 touchdowns (8.6 per carry) … Paul Pewitt has attempted 37 passes this season, completing 20, and 10 of those completions have gone for touchdowns … Holder went 4-for-7 passing last week for 127 yards and four touchdowns … Allen rushed for 117 yards, caught two passes for 105 yards and two scores. Defensively, he recorded seven tackles, returned an interception for a touchdown and knocked down a pass on the final play of the game to preserve the win … Pewitt has advanced to the state championship game three times, defeating Brookshire-Royal (28-26) for the Class 2A Division I title in 1998 and falling to Goldthwaite (21-8) in the 2A title game in 1993 and to Celina (28-12) in the 2A Division II championship game in 2005 … East Bernard has played for an won one state championship, defeating Corsicana Mildred (56-14) in the 2A Division II championship game … Paul Pewitt has a record of 44-34 in postseason play … Paul Pewitt’s defense pitched one shutout this season (46-0 over Redwater), and offense has scored at least 60 points twice, at least 50 four times and 40 or more points ast least 11 times – including each of the last five games … East Bernard’s defense has worked five shutouts this season while scoring 60 or more points once, 50 or more three times and 40 or more eight times
Twitter-sized preview: Ground and pound is the preferred method of moving the ball for both teams, but perhaps no team in the state does it better than Paul Pewitt. Moving the chains and eating up big chunks of clock is the key for the local Brahmas (both mascots are Brahmas) if Paul Pewitt hopes to advance to the big show for the first time in 14 seasons
Jack Stallard