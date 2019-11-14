Pine Tree (5-5)
vs. A&M Consolidated (10-0)Time: Tonight, 7 p.m.
Stadium: Tiger Stadium, College Station
Where to listen: YouTube Radio/Pine Tree Pirates
Coaches
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane (4th year, 15-26)
A&M Consolidated: Lee Fedora (3rd year at school, 29-5, 21 years overall 196-60-1)
Last week: Marshall 38, Pine Tree 33; A&M Consolidated 62, Cleveland 3
Up next: End of the regular season for both schools
Players to watch
Pine Tree: QB DJ Freeman (121 of 230 passing, 2,069 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INT; 119 carries, 1,160 yards, 16 TDs) … WR Gabe Adams (47 receptions, 1,004 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Tyler Sheffield (154 carries, 1,088 yards, 10 TDs) … WR JJ Sparkman (33 receptions, 595 yards, 7 TDs) … OL Jadarlon Key … LB Colton Munoz … LB Ryan Levingston (67 tackles) … DB Keith Wright (62 tackles) … K Brandt Herber A&M Consolidated: QB Gage Pahl (124 of 202 passing, 2,128 yards, 27 TDs, 4 INT) ... RB Kerry Brooks (59 carries, 531 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB Brian Darby (56 carries, 363 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Valen Jones (29 receptions, 582 yards, 6 TDs) ... WR Devin Price (28 receptions, 559 yards, 13 TDs) ... DB Nate Floyd ... LB Makel Williams ... DE Vince Sheffield
Did you know: Some serious offensive fireworks could be in the offing this evening at Tigerland Stadium. Pine Tree’s offense takes a backseat to no one and can boast two 1,000-yard rushers — D.J. Freeman and Tyler Sheffield — a 2,000-yard passer — Freeman — and 1,000-yard receiver in Gabe Adams. Texas Tech pledge J.J. Sparkman also has over 500 yards and 7 TDs despite missing the first three games of 2019. A&M Consolidated, like Pine Tree, led its district in total offense with an average of 416.5 yards per outing. The Tigers have QB Gage Pahl with over 2K passing with 27 TDs and only 4 picks. A&M committ Devin Price is a vertical threat in the Tiger passing game. The price is right with 559 yards receiving and 13 TDs. Opposite him is another talented pass-catcher in Valen Jones with 582 yards and 6 TDs. Halfback Brian Darby is taking his talents north of the Red River to Oklahoma. Darby had racked up 363 yards and scored 5 TDs. Defensively, A&M Consolidated is tops in its district, while Pine Tree in contrast ranks near the bottom of its district in team defense. The Pirates, losers of three straight, don’t exactly enter postseason on an upswing. A&M is unschathed in 10 regular season contests and outscores its opponents by an average of 33 points. Clearly, Pine Tree will have to make some breaks in order to compete with the state’s 4th ranked school. The Pirates have shown an ability to move the ball on anyone and possess potential big-play performers across the board. Should the Pirate defense get a few stops and force some turnovers, this could wind up be a very entertaining opening-round contest and maybe include a surprise ending.
Twitter-sized preview: A&M Consolidated third-year boss Lee Fedora is no stranger to success. Fedora led the Navasota Rattlers to state titles in 2012 and 2014. Fedora, a 1990 graduate of Consolidated, is the younger brother of Larry, who formerly was head coach at North Carolina and current analyst at the University of Texas.