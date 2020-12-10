Pine Tree vs.
A&M ConsolidatedTime: 7 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Pine Tree Stadium, Longview
Records: Pine Tree (8-1-1); A&M Consolidated (8-2)
Coaches
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane
A&M Consolidated: Lee Fedora
Last game: Pine Tree 70, Hallsville 35; A&M Consolidated 24, Rudder 21 (Nov. 27)
WHEN PINE TREE HAS THE BALL
Pine Tree: OL Connor Carrell … OL Joseph Monk … OL Luis Vasquex … OL Christian Webb … OL Cole Salazar … OL Brode Hodges … OL Jacob Hall … TE DeAundre Heath … QB D.J. Freeman (68 of 137, 1,450 yards, 19 TD, 2 Int; 89 carries, 763 yards, 7 TD) … RB Tyler Sheffield (125 carries, 896 yards, 10 TD) … RB Ethan Morgan (116 carries, 687 yards, 6 TD) … Keelan Turner (28 catches, 725 yards, 7 TD) … Nikema Williams (20 catches, 412 yards, 5 TD) … Jayden Smith (7 catches, 95 yards, 5 TD) … Elijah Hall (7 catches, 88 yards, 2 TD)
A&M Consolidated: Vince Sheffield (77 tackles) … Jayden Thomas (71 tackles, 10 sacks) … Brock Slaydon (59 tackles) … Eric Goodman (110 tackles, 22 TFL, 13 sacks) … Quan Williams (5 interceptions)
WHEN CONSOLIDATED HAS THE BALL
Pine Tree: Courtney Stitmon … Jeremiah Blinks … Tyrese Jones … Greg Kalulu … Amahd Washington … Sam Williams … Dallas Dixon … Ryan Levingston
A&M Consolidated: Kyle Willis (108 of 188, 1,966 yards, 22 TD, 8 Int) … Sutton Lake (132 carries, 969 yards, 8 TD; 11 catches, 352 yards, 2 TD) … Keshun Thomas (42 carries, 450 yards, 6 TD) … Tyler Wright (9 catches, 177 yards, 1 TD) … Wyatt McDougal (13 catches, 299 yards, 1 TD) … Brodie Daniel (20 catches, 332 yards, 5 TD) … Jaylon Walker (25 catches, 468 yards, 3 TD)
Quick hits
The Pirates average 37.7 points and 406.6 yards (259.9 rushing and 149.3 passing) per game while giving up 23.3 points per contest … A&M Consolidated averages 36.6 points and 350.8 yards (1,968 passing and 154 rushing) per contest while giving up 18.3 points per game
Did you know?
Pine Tree’s 10 opponents this season are a combined 48-47-1 … A&M Consolidated’s 10 opponents are a combined 49-43 … Pine Tree’s lone loss came to 10-0 Texas High … A&M Consolidated’s losses were to 9-0 Huntsville and 7-3 Montgomery … Tonight’s winner will face either Nederland or Houston Sterling next week in the area playoffs … This is the second year in a row the Pirates and Tigers have met in the first round of the playoffs. In 2019, the Pirates dropped a 42-14 decision to the Tigers in College Station. Pine Tree led 7-0 after one quarter, and trailed 21-14 heading to the fourth before being outscored 21-0 … Pine Tree’s points last season against Consolidated came on a 9-yard TD pass from Freeman to J.J. Sparkman and a 45-yard punt return by Gabe Adams … After missing the playoffs from 2002-2016, Pine Tree has reached the postseason three times in the past four seasons under Lane … Pine Tree’s last playoff win was a 33-28 win over Mount Pleasant in a 1976 Class 3A game. The Pirates fell the following week to Gainesville, 35-14 … Pine Tree’s 70 points scored last week against Hallsville was a season-high and the most scored by a Pirate team in Lane’s five seasons
JACK STALLARD