Sabine (9-1) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2)
When/Where: 1 p.m. today; Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Keep an eye on
Sabine: QB Landon McKinney (82 of 159 passing, 1,455 yards, 13 TDs, 5
INT; 180 carries, 1,057 yards, 19 TDs) … TB BJ Stidham (74 carries,
652 yards, 6 TDs) … WR AJ Gresham (28 receptions, 557 yards, 7 TDs) …
LB Brent Warren (124 tackles) ... LB Brannigan Willige (64 tackles)
Mount Vernon: WR Boston Morris … WR Max Rutledge … RB Zander Reader …
OLB Max Rutledge … CB Kedris Chandler … CB Jose Arzola
Did you know: Sabine is in the midst of the school's best season ever
on the gridiron. The Cardinals have won nine regular season games for
the first time in school history, garnered a share of their first
district title in over six decades and are looking for the trifecta by
winning their first ever playoff game this afternoon.
Last week: Sabine 23, White Oak 7; Mount Vernon 28, New Boston 7
Up Next: Winner this afternoon plays Pottsboro at site TBA
Elysian Fields (6-4) vs. Hemphill (6-4)
When/Where: 6 p.m. tonight; Roughrider Stadium, Center
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (105 of 154 passing, 1,818 yards, 16
TDs, 7 INT; 107 carries, 1,205 yards, 12 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith
(137 carries, 1,370 yards, 22 TDs; 50 receptions, 903 yards, 5 TDs) …
LB Jackson Illingworth (135 tackles) … LB Ty Kirkland (124 tackles)
Hemphill: QB Wesley Ross ... RB Dre'lyn Washington ... RB Jamorrious
Hall ... WR Logan Wilkerson ... WR Clay Butler
Did you know: EF is in the playoffs a fourth year in a row and five of
seven years in Scott Ford's tenure. The Jackets look for their first
playoff win in three years. Hemphill started out in 6-man in 1935 and
has played 11-man since 1946. The Hornets have enjoyed postseason
success for four years running under Gary Vanya
Last week: Elysian Fields 34, DeKalb 22; Hemphill 40, Corrigan-Camden 21
Up Next: Winner plays the winner of Bells-Winona
Trinity School of Texas (5-5) vs. Summit Christian Academy (7-3)
When/Where: 3 p.m. today; Rouse High School, Leander
Keep an eye on
TST: RB Garrett Bussey (65 carries, 552 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Marlin
Reeves (195 carries, 1,974 yards, 22 TDs) … QB Jaden Ayala (65 of 102
passing, 1,033 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INT)
SCA: QB Nick Hoeing (42 of 77 passing, 647 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INT; 112
carries, 1,133 yards, 20 TDs) ... RB Aaron Campbell (65 carries, 469
yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Colin Murphy (26 receptions, 493 yards, 11 TDs)
Did you know: TST is in the playoffs for the first time under new head
coach Brent Reeves. It marks the second consecutive season for the
Titans in the playoffs.
Last week:TST 56, Greenville Christian 40; SCA was open
Up next: Winner of today's game gets Baytown Christian site and time TBA
GEORGE WHITLEY