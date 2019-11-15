Sabine (9-1) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2)

When/Where: 1 p.m. today; Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs

Keep an eye on

Sabine: QB Landon McKinney (82 of 159 passing, 1,455 yards, 13 TDs, 5

INT; 180 carries, 1,057 yards, 19 TDs) … TB BJ Stidham (74 carries,

652 yards, 6 TDs) … WR AJ Gresham (28 receptions, 557 yards, 7 TDs) …

LB Brent Warren (124 tackles) ... LB Brannigan Willige (64 tackles)

Mount Vernon: WR Boston Morris … WR Max Rutledge … RB Zander Reader …

OLB Max Rutledge … CB Kedris Chandler … CB Jose Arzola

Did you know: Sabine is in the midst of the school's best season ever

on the gridiron. The Cardinals have won nine regular season games for

the first time in school history, garnered a share of their first

district title in over six decades and are looking for the trifecta by

winning their first ever playoff game this afternoon.

Last week: Sabine 23, White Oak 7; Mount Vernon 28, New Boston 7

Up Next: Winner this afternoon plays Pottsboro at site TBA

Elysian Fields (6-4) vs. Hemphill (6-4)

When/Where: 6 p.m. tonight; Roughrider Stadium, Center

Keep an eye on

Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (105 of 154 passing, 1,818 yards, 16

TDs, 7 INT; 107 carries, 1,205 yards, 12 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith

(137 carries, 1,370 yards, 22 TDs; 50 receptions, 903 yards, 5 TDs) …

LB Jackson Illingworth (135 tackles) … LB Ty Kirkland (124 tackles)

Hemphill: QB Wesley Ross ... RB Dre'lyn Washington ... RB Jamorrious

Hall ... WR Logan Wilkerson ... WR Clay Butler

Did you know: EF is in the playoffs a fourth year in a row and five of

seven years in Scott Ford's tenure. The Jackets look for their first

playoff win in three years. Hemphill started out in 6-man in 1935 and

has played 11-man since 1946. The Hornets have enjoyed postseason

success for four years running under Gary Vanya

Last week: Elysian Fields 34, DeKalb 22; Hemphill 40, Corrigan-Camden 21

Up Next: Winner plays the winner of Bells-Winona

Trinity School of Texas (5-5) vs. Summit Christian Academy (7-3)

When/Where: 3 p.m. today; Rouse High School, Leander

Keep an eye on

TST: RB Garrett Bussey (65 carries, 552 yards, 10 TDs) … RB Marlin

Reeves (195 carries, 1,974 yards, 22 TDs) … QB Jaden Ayala (65 of 102

passing, 1,033 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INT)

SCA: QB Nick Hoeing (42 of 77 passing, 647 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INT; 112

carries, 1,133 yards, 20 TDs) ... RB Aaron Campbell (65 carries, 469

yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Colin Murphy (26 receptions, 493 yards, 11 TDs)

Did you know: TST is in the playoffs for the first time under new head

coach Brent Reeves. It marks the second consecutive season for the

Titans in the playoffs.

Last week:TST 56, Greenville Christian 40; SCA was open

Up next: Winner of today's game gets Baytown Christian site and time TBA

GEORGE WHITLEY

George Whitley