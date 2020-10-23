SFA (2-3) vs. Abilene Christian (0-2)
Time: 12:30 p.m. today
Stadium: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Abilene Christian: Adam Dorrel
Last week: SFA 31, Angelo State 12; Abilene Christian was idle (Lost to Army, 52-23, on Oct. 3)
Up next: Western Colorado at SFA; Abilene Christian at Mercer
Players to watch
SFA: Xavier Gipson ... Trae Self ... Bruce Harmon ... Chris Campos ... Da’Leon Ward
ACU: Kobe Clark ... Josh Fink ... Tracy James ... Peyton Mansell
Did you know: Gipson had a career night last week against Angelo State, catching five passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and returning a punt 37 yards for a TD ... Self passed for 197 yards and two TDs and rushed for 31 yards ... Ward carried 11 times for 43 yards ... SFA’s defense recorded two interceptions, four sacks and a fumble recovery against Angelo State
The series: This is the 21st meeting between the two teams, and Abilene Christian holds an 11-9 advantage ... ACU earned a 31-24 win over the Lumberjacks in overtime last season
JACK STALLARD