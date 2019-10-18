SFA (1-5, 1-2) vs. Abilene Christian (3-4, 2-3)

Time: 3 p.m. today

Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, Abilene

Coaches

SFA: Colby Carthel

ACU: Adam Dorrel

Last week: SFA was idle (lost 31-20 to Sam Houston on Oct. 5); Abilene Christian 45, Houston Baptist 20

Up next: McNeese at SFA; Abilene Christian at Nicholls State

Players to watch

SFA: QB Trae Self … RB Da’Leon Ward … WR Xavier Gipson … OL Terrin Robinson … DL Amad Murray … LB Quin Jones … DB Trenton Gordon

ACU: RB Tracy James … QB Luke Anthony

Did you know: Abilene Christian University is celebrating homecoming today, the second time this season the Lumberjacks have served as an opponent’s homecoming game. Back on Sept. 28, the Lumberjacks gave had coach Colby Carthel his first win at SFA with a 24-17 victory at Lamar … Carthel began his coaching career at Abilene Christian University, serving as the Wildcats’ defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator from 2000-05

The series: Today’s game marks the 20th meeting between the two teams, and ACU holds a slim 10-9 advantage … SFA has won three in a row against the Wildcats, including a 24-21 win in Nacogdoches last season

Jack Stallard