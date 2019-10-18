SFA (1-5, 1-2) vs. Abilene Christian (3-4, 2-3)
Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, Abilene
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
ACU: Adam Dorrel
Last week: SFA was idle (lost 31-20 to Sam Houston on Oct. 5); Abilene Christian 45, Houston Baptist 20
Up next: McNeese at SFA; Abilene Christian at Nicholls State
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self … RB Da’Leon Ward … WR Xavier Gipson … OL Terrin Robinson … DL Amad Murray … LB Quin Jones … DB Trenton Gordon
ACU: RB Tracy James … QB Luke Anthony
Did you know: Abilene Christian University is celebrating homecoming today, the second time this season the Lumberjacks have served as an opponent’s homecoming game. Back on Sept. 28, the Lumberjacks gave had coach Colby Carthel his first win at SFA with a 24-17 victory at Lamar … Carthel began his coaching career at Abilene Christian University, serving as the Wildcats’ defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator from 2000-05
The series: Today’s game marks the 20th meeting between the two teams, and ACU holds a slim 10-9 advantage … SFA has won three in a row against the Wildcats, including a 24-21 win in Nacogdoches last season