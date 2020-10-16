SFA (1-3) vs. Angelo State (1-0)
Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Coaches
SFA:Colby Carthel
Angelo State: Jeff Girch
Last week: Both teams were idle. Both teams last played against West Texas A&M, with Angelo State winning 21-10 on Sept. 26 and SFA defeating the Buffaloes 34-6 back on oct. 3
Up next: Angelo State at West Texas A&M; SFA vs. Abilene Christian (Oct. 24 at Globe Life Park, Arlington)
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self (12 of 24, 224 yards vs. WT A&M) ... RB Da'Leon Ward (11 carries, 111 yards, TD vs. WE A&M) ... WR Xavier Gipson (4 catches, 124 yards, TD vs. WT A&M) ... LB Brevin Randle (9 tackles, half sack vs. WT A&M) ... B.J. Thompson (sack and interception vs. WT A&M)
McNeese: QB Zach Bronkhorst ... RB C.J. Odom ... WR Austin Landry ... OL Willis Patrick ... DL Cameron Cavanaugh ... DB Devin Washington
Did you know: SFA head coach Colby Carthel tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The team will be coached by Carthel's father, Don, who is currently SFA's special teams quality control coach. Don Carthel has a career coaching record of 124-69-1, including a 2-0 record in bowl games as head coach at Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M.
The series: This is the 22nd meeting between the two teams, and Angelo State leads the series 12-9 ... The teams last met back in 1995, SFA came away with a win over the Rams