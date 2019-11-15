SFA (2-8, 2-5) vs. Central Arkansas (7-3, 5-2)
Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: The Stripes, Conway, Arkansas
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Central Arkansas: Nathan Brown
Last week: SFA 31, Incarnate Word 24; Central Arkansas 34, Southeastern Louisiana 0
Up next: SFA at Northwestern State (Thursday); Central Arkansas at Incarnate Word (Friday)
Players to watch
SFA:WR Xavier Gipson ... PK Storm Ruiz ... DB Willie Roberts ... QB Cam Arnold ... LB Brevin Randle
Central Arkansas: QB Brelylin Smith ... RB Carlos Blackman ... WR Dwight Blakey ... DL Austin Norris
Did you know: Randle, a freshman from Marshall, recorded 12 tackles last week in SFA's win over Incarnate Word ...
The series: Central Arkansas leads the overall series against SFA 10-3, including a 27-17 win over the Lumberjacks in Nacogdoches last season ... SFA's last win in the series came in 2012, a 42-37 win in Nacogdoches