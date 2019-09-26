STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (0-4, 0-1)
vs. Lamar
(2-2, 0-1)
Time: 6 p.m. today
Stadium: Provost Umphrey Stadium, Beaumont
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Lamar: Mike Schultz
Last week: Nicholls State 48, SFA 30; Southeastern Louisiana 45, Lamar 34
Up next: SFA vs. Sam Houston State (at NRG Stadium, Houston); Abilene Christian at Lamar
Players to watch
SFA: DB Gavin Roland … QB Trae Self … RB Da’Leon Ward … WR Xavier Gipson … OL Chett Munden (Marshall) … DL Marje Smith (Marshall) … LB Brevin Randle (Marshall)
Lamar: QB Jordan Joy … RB Myles Wanza … LB Dallas Martin
Did you know: Roland recorded a career-high 17 tackles last week in a loss to Nicholls StateTonight is homecoming for Lamar … Hoy is responsible for 10 of Lamar’s 15 touchdowns this season (6 rushing, 4 passing)
The series: Lamar leads the all-time series between the two teams 19-13-2, including a 24-17 win last season in Nacogdoches … SFA’s last win came in 2017 in Beaumont (38-7) … SFA has won 7 of the last 10 meetings against the Cardinals
Jack Stallard