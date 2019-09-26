STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (0-4, 0-1)

vs. Lamar

(2-2, 0-1)

Time: 6 p.m. today

Stadium: Provost Umphrey Stadium, Beaumont

Coaches

SFA: Colby Carthel

Lamar: Mike Schultz

Last week: Nicholls State 48, SFA 30; Southeastern Louisiana 45, Lamar 34

Up next: SFA vs. Sam Houston State (at NRG Stadium, Houston); Abilene Christian at Lamar

Players to watch

SFA: DB Gavin Roland … QB Trae Self … RB Da’Leon Ward … WR Xavier Gipson … OL Chett Munden (Marshall) … DL Marje Smith (Marshall) … LB Brevin Randle (Marshall)

Lamar: QB Jordan Joy … RB Myles Wanza … LB Dallas Martin

Did you know: Roland recorded a career-high 17 tackles last week in a loss to Nicholls StateTonight is homecoming for Lamar … Hoy is responsible for 10 of Lamar’s 15 touchdowns this season (6 rushing, 4 passing)

The series: Lamar leads the all-time series between the two teams 19-13-2, including a 24-17 win last season in Nacogdoches … SFA’s last win came in 2017 in Beaumont (38-7) … SFA has won 7 of the last 10 meetings against the Cardinals

Jack Stallard

