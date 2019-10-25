SFA (1-6, 1-3) vs. McNeese State (3-4, 2-3)
Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
McNeese: Sterlin Gilbert
Last week: Abilene Christian 31, SFA 24 (OT); McNeese State 42, Houston Baptist 27
Up next: SFA at Southeastern Louisiana; Northwestern State at McNeese
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self … RB DA’Leon Ward … WR Xavier Gipson … OL Collin LaGarde … DL Amad Murray … LB Quin Jones … DBGavin Roland
McNeese: QB Cody Orgeron … DB Jovon Burriss … RB Justin Pratt
Did you know: Orgeron is the son of LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron … This is the homecoming game for SFA, which hasn’t played a home game in more than a month Sept. 21 vs. Nicholls State) … SFA is 41-37-1 all-time in homecoming games … SFA has lost twice in overtime this season, including a 45-38 decision at Southern Utah back on Sept. 14
The series: SFA trails McNeese 21-15-2 in the all-time series, and McNeese has won two in a row over the Lumberjacks – including a 17-10 decision a year ago … SFA’s last win in the series came in 2016, a 31-28 victory