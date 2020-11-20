SFA (6-3) vs. Memphis (4-2)
Time: 11 a.m. today
Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Memphis: Ryan Silverfield
Last week: SFA 26, Pittsburg State 7; Memphis was idle (Def. South Florida, 34-33, on Nov. 7)
Up next: Season finale for SFA; Memphis at Tulane
Players to watch
SFA: Trae Self (249 yards, 2 TD; 1 TD rushing vs. Pittsburg State) ... Jaquarion Turner (28 carries, 109 yards vs. Pittsburg State) ... Xavier Gipson (5 catches, 69 yards, 1 TD vs. Pittsburg State) ... Day Day Coleman (9 tackles vs. Pittsburg State) ... Brevin Randle (8 tackles vs. Pittsburg State) ... B.J. Thompson (sack vs. Pittsburg State) ... Jeremiah Davis (interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery vs. Pittsburg State)
Memphis: QB Brady White (437 yards, 4 TD passing vs. South Florida) ... TE Sean Dykes (147 receiving yards, 2 TD vs. South Florida) ... WR Calvin Austin (102 receiving yards, 2 TD vs. South Florida)
Did you know: SFA and Memphis have one common opponent this season in SMU. Memphis fell at SMU on Oct. 3 (30-27), and SFA lost at SMU on Sept. 26 (50-7) ... SFA competes in the Southland Conference. Memphis, which competes in the American Athletic Conference, is 12-2-2 all-time against SLC opponents ... SFA is on a six-game winning streak, the program’s longest winning streak since the 2010 season
The series: This is just the second meeting all-time between SFA and Memphis, and the first since Memphis claimed a 25-6 win over the Lumberjacks to open the 1959 season
JACK STALLARD