Stephen F. Austin vs. Nicholls State
Records: SFA 0-3; Nicholls State 1-1
Time: 6 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Nicholls: Tim Rebowe
Last week: Southern Utah 45, SFA 38 (OT); Nicholls State 42, Prairie View A&M 35
Up next: SFA at Lamar; Nicholls State at Texas State
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self … RB Da’Leon Ward … TE Josh Weeks … WR Xavier Gipson … OL Chett Munden (Marshall) … DL Marje Smih (Marshall) … LB Brevin Randle (Marshall) … PK Max Quick (Lufkin)
Nicholls: QB Chase Fourcade … RB Julien Gums … WR Dai’Jean Dixon … LB Allen Pittman
Did you know: Today’s game is SFA’s annual tribute game to former Lumberjack standout Calley Belcher, who died during spring practice back in 1994. Quin Jones was named the 2019 Cally Belcher Award reciepent, and he will wear Belcher’s No. 16 tonight … Tonight marks the start of Southland Conference play for both teams. SFA is 19-13 in conference openers since they joined the SLC in 1987
The series: SFA leads the all-time series against Nicholls State 25-10, but Nicholls State has won the last three meetings – including a 47-14 decision a year ago … The teams first met back in 1984, with Nicholls State winning 25-21 … SFA’s last win in the series came back in 2015, a 28-24 decision in Nacogdoches
Jack Stallard