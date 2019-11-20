SFA vs. Northwestern State
Time: 6 p.m. today
Stadium: Turpin Stadium, Natchitoches
Records: SFA 2-9, 2-6; Northwestern State 3-8, 3-5
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Northwestern: Brad Laird
Last week: Central Arkansas 30, SFA 17; Northwestern State 31, Sam Houston State 28
Up next: End of season for both teams
Players to watch
SFA: WR Xavier Gipson (4 catches, 85 yards vs. UCA) ... QB Cam Arnold (14 of 28, 143 yards, 1 TD vs. UCA) ... Willie Roberts (interception vs. UCA) ... Myles Brooks (interception vs. UCA) ... Trenton Gordon (11 tackles vs. UCA)
Northwestern: Shelton Eppler (26 of 42, 306 yards, 2 TD vs. Sam Houston) ... Kendrick Price (4 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD vs. Sam Houston) ... Shemar Bartholomew (interception return for TD vs. Sam Houston)
Did you know: Northwestern State has won two in a row over the Lumberjacks in the battle for Chief Caddo, a 7-foot-6, 320-pound statue that is the largest trophy in college sports ... The Demons won 35-23 in 2018 and 38-21 in 2017 ... SFA’s last win in the series came in 2016, a 45-31 decision ... Tonight’s meeting is the 54th between the Lumberjacks and Demons.
Jack Stallard