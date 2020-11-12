SFA (5-3) vs. Pittsburg State (1-1)
Time: 4 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Pittsburg State: Brian Wright
Last week: SFA 24, Eastern Kentucky 6; Pittsburg State 20, Missouri Western 7
Up next: SFA at Memphis ... Pittsburg State at West Texas A&M
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self ... RB Jaquarion Turner ... RB Da’Leon Ward ... WR Xavier Gipson ... LB Brevin Randle ... DL B.J. Thompson ... PK Chris Campos
Pittsburg State: QB Mak Sexton ... RB Drew Winn ... WR Jalen Martin ... LB Kaden Roy ... DB Brandon Mlekus
Did you know: Randle, a Marshall High School graduate, is a sophomore. He leads the Lumberjacks with 63 tackles and has 6.5 tackles for loss, two sack and an interception ... turner carried 20 times for 207 yards last week againt Eastern Kentucky ... Since starting the season 0-3, the Lumberjacks have won five in a row ... Pittsburg State is the all-time winningest NCAA Division II program. Competing in its 113th season, the Gorillas have a 720-355-48 record
The series: This is the first meeting between the Lumberjacks and Gorillas
JACK STALLARD