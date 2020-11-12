SFA (5-3) vs. Pittsburg State (1-1)

Time: 4 p.m. today

Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches

Coaches

SFA: Colby Carthel

Pittsburg State: Brian Wright

Last week: SFA 24, Eastern Kentucky 6; Pittsburg State 20, Missouri Western 7

Up next: SFA at Memphis ... Pittsburg State at West Texas A&M

Players to watch

SFA: QB Trae Self ... RB Jaquarion Turner ... RB Da’Leon Ward ... WR Xavier Gipson ... LB Brevin Randle ... DL B.J. Thompson ... PK Chris Campos

Pittsburg State: QB Mak Sexton ... RB Drew Winn ... WR Jalen Martin ... LB Kaden Roy ... DB Brandon Mlekus

Did you know: Randle, a Marshall High School graduate, is a sophomore. He leads the Lumberjacks with 63 tackles and has 6.5 tackles for loss, two sack and an interception ... turner carried 20 times for 207 yards last week againt Eastern Kentucky ... Since starting the season 0-3, the Lumberjacks have won five in a row ... Pittsburg State is the all-time winningest NCAA Division II program. Competing in its 113th season, the Gorillas have a 720-355-48 record

The series: This is the first meeting between the Lumberjacks and Gorillas

JACK STALLARD

