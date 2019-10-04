SFA vs. Sam Houston State
Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer NRG Stadium, Houston
Records: SFA 1-4, 1-1; Sam Houston 3-2, 2-0
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Sam Houston: K.C. Wheeler
Last week: SFA 24, Lamar 17; Sam Houston State 28, McNeese 17
Up next: SFA is open (at Abilene Christian on Oct. 19); Lamar at Sam Houston State
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self … RB Da’Leon Ward … OL Zach Ingram … DL Trevon Johnson … LB Gerard McKnight … DB Gavin Roland … DL Amad Murray
Sam Houston: WR Dee Bowens (Carthage) … RB Kyran Jackson … DB Will Lockett … LB Hunter Brown
Did you know: Carthel coached against Sam Houston State when he was head coach at Texas A&M-Commerce back in 2015. Sam Houston won that game, 39-24, on Halloween night … SFA defensive end Amad Murray was named the Southland Conference’s Defensice Player of the Week following his performance against Lamar, finishing with six tackles and two sacks … SFA and Sam Houston State are playing in the Battle of the Piney Woods for the 10th consecutive season at NRG Stadium in Houston
The series: This is the 94th meeting between SFA and Sam Houston State, and the Bearkats lead the overall series 56-35-2 … Sam Houston State has won eight in a row in the series, with SFA’s last win coming on Oct. 23 2010 (31-28) … Sam Houston State won last year’s game, 54-21
Jack Stallard