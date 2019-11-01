SFA (1-7, 1-4) vs. Southeastern, La. (4-3, 3-2)
Time: 4 p.m. today
Stadium: Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, Louisiana
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Southeastern: Frank Scelfo
Last week: McNeese 33, SFA 10; Southeastern Louisiana 52, Houston Baptist 13
Up next: Incarnate Word at SFA; Southeastern at Central Arkansas
Players to watch
SFA: QB Trae Self … RB Da’Leon Ward … WR Xavier Gipson … OL Chett Munden (Marshall) … DL Marcus Mosley … LB Gerard McKnight … DB Caleb Lawton
Southeastern: QB Chason Virgil … WR C.J. Turner … LB Alexis Ramos
Did you know: In a win over Lamar on Sept. 28, 53 players who took the field for SFA were freshmen … Defensively, eight of SFA’s 14 sacks this season have been recorded by either true or redshirt freshmen … Southeastern’s three losses have been by a total of 21 points to Ole Miss (11), McNeese (4) and Incarnate Word (6)
The series: SFA leads the all-time series against Southeastern, 11-8-1, but this is the first game between the schools since a 58-34 SLU win back in 2016 … SFA’s last win against the Lions came on Oct. 17, 2015 at SLU (28-27)