Stephen F. Austin (0-1) vs. Tarleton State (0-0)
Time: 6 p.m. today
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches
Coaches
SFA: Colby Carthel
Tarleton State: Todd Whitten
Last week: Baylor 56, SFA 17
Up next: SFA at Southern Utah; Doane at Tarleton State
Players to watch
SFA: Qb Trae Self ... RB Josh McGowen ... TE Josh Weeks ... WR Tamrick Pace ... OL Chett Munden ... DL Daniel Brewer ... LB Quin Jones ... DB Gavin Roland
Tarleton State: QB Ben Holmes ... RB Daniel McCants ... OL Zack Perry ... DL Tavaris Owens ... DB Prince Robinson
Did you know: Tarleton State defensive line coach Eddie Jones is a Kilgore High School graduate ... Whitten is a 1987 graduate of SFA ... SFA is 53-36-1 all-time in 92 home openers and have gone 29-16-1 in home openers at Homer Bryce Stadium since 1973
The series: SFA leads the all-time series against Tarleton State, 9-3 ... The teams last met in 2007, with Tarleton State earning a 27-24 win in overtime ... SFA’s last win against Tarleton State came in 1998, a 28-3 victory
Jack Stallard