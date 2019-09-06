Stephen F. Austin (0-1) vs. Tarleton State (0-0)

Time: 6 p.m. today

Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogodches

Coaches

SFA: Colby Carthel

Tarleton State: Todd Whitten

Last week: Baylor 56, SFA 17

Up next: SFA at Southern Utah; Doane at Tarleton State

Players to watch

SFA: Qb Trae Self ... RB Josh McGowen ... TE Josh Weeks ... WR Tamrick Pace ... OL Chett Munden ... DL Daniel Brewer ... LB Quin Jones ... DB Gavin Roland

Tarleton State: QB Ben Holmes ... RB Daniel McCants ... OL Zack Perry ... DL Tavaris Owens ... DB Prince Robinson

Did you know: Tarleton State defensive line coach Eddie Jones is a Kilgore High School graduate ... Whitten is a 1987 graduate of SFA ... SFA is 53-36-1 all-time in 92 home openers and have gone 29-16-1 in home openers at Homer Bryce Stadium since 1973

The series: SFA leads the all-time series against Tarleton State, 9-3 ... The teams last met in 2007, with Tarleton State earning a 27-24 win in overtime ... SFA’s last win against Tarleton State came in 1998, a 28-3 victory

Jack Stallard

Jack Stallard