Spring Hill (5-5)
vs. Caddo Mills (8-2)
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Memorial Stadium, Van
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier
Caddo Mills: Kodi Crane
Last week: Spring Hill 28, Pittsburg 14; Caddo Mills 56, Lincoln 40
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Waco Connally or Canton next week
Players to watch
Spring Hill: OL Aaron Collier … OL Gavin Amerson … OL Brandon Krenek … OL Colby Bowles … OL Tony Natera … QB Gage White (138 of 239, 2,543 yards, 25 TD, 11 interceptions; 50 carries, 209 yards, 1 TD) … RB Michael Marrs (94 carries, 422 yards, 3 TD) … RB Davonte Powers (72 carries, 370 yards, 9 TD) … WR Jay Rockwell (50 catches, 899 yards, 13 TD) … WR T.J. Jones (32 catches, 658 yards, 4 TD) … Zach Henry (23 catches, 458 yards, 6 TD; 27 tackles, 6 PBU) … Eric Morrow (23 catches, 279 yards, 1 TD) … Vencent Rockwell (79 tackles, 18 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 blocked kicks, 19 QB pressures) … Casey Mudoh (39 tackles, 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 blocked kicks, 5 QB pressures) … Logan Hutchins (44 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries_ … Christian Garcia (50 tackles) … Curtis Crowe (12 pass breakups, 5 interceptions) … Donavan Tennison (48 tackles) … Jonathan Clopton (50 tackles, 8 PBU) … Kaden Rogers (42 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks)
Caddo Mills: QB/DB Tyler Townley (132 of 194, 2.165 yards, 20 TD, 8 Interceptions; 85 carries, 689 yards, 12 TD) … RB Savion Neal (121 carries, 955 yards, 13 TD) … WR Gavyn Beane (42 catches, 623 yards, 6 TD) … WR Cayden Davis (21 catches, 449 yards, 5 TD) … LB Reese Payne
Did you know: Spring Hill is in the playoffs for the first time since 2007, and the Panthers are looking for their first playoff win since defeating Van, 58-28, in 2004 … Caddo Mills has scored 50 or more points five times this season, but the Foxes have given up 35 and 55 points in their two losses and allowed 43 and 40 points in their final two games of the season … Both Louvier and Crane are in their first season as head coaches at their current schools
Twitter-sized preview: By winning its first playoff game since 2004, Spring Hill can also be the third straight team from District 6-4A DII to end Caddo Mills’ season. Caddo Mills fell to Liberty-Eylau in the first round last season and to Gilmer in the second round two years ago.