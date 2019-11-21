Spring Hill (6-5) vs. Waco Connally (11-0)
Time: 7 p.m., tonight
Stadium: MISD Stadium, Midlothian
Last week: Spring Hill 23, Caddo Mills 12; Connally 42, Canton 21
Up next: Winner gets winner of Fairfield-Gilmer
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier (1st year, 6-5. 10-11 overall)
Connally: Shane Anderson (5th year, 29-25)
WHEN SPRING HILL HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Spring Hill: QB Gage White (147 of 255 passing, 2,638 yards, 25 TDs, 11 INT; 59 carries, 252 yards, 1 TD) … RB Davonte Powers (91 carries, 480 yards, 11 TDs) … RB Michael Marrs (97 carries, 453 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Malik Cooks (22 carries, 50 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Jay Rockwell (52 receptions, 927 yards, 13 TDs) … WR Tyrese Jones (34 receptions, 696 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Zach Henry (25 receptions, 480 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Eric Morrow (25 receptions, 280 yards, 1 TD)
Connally: LB Trey Walker (133 tackles) … DE Albert Morales (67 tackles) … DT Scotty Warren (40 tackles) … DB Marcus Long (31 tackles) … DB Kavian Gaither (130 tackles) … DB Kary Turner (81 tackles) ... LB LaMarcus McDon (134 tackles)
Keys: Spring Hill isn’t married to the pass. The Panthers can line up and slug it out with the best of them. But when going vertical is required, the Panthers are as lethal anyone going up top. Gage White brings veteran leadership to the QB position. A starter since midway of his freshman season, White has 2,638 yards through the air and 25 TDs. He’s also capable of tucking the ball and running. Freshman phenom Davonte Powers was last week’s round one hero with 109 yards and 2 TDs. Powers has 480 yards and 11 TDs, while Michael Marrs provided some punch late in the game last week. The junior Marrs leads Spring Hill in touches with 97 and had 453 yards on the gorund. Stretching the field is Jay Rockwell’s speciality. The sophomore wide out has the ability to get behind a secondary. He’s closing in a 1K in yardage. Rockwell has hauled in 52 passes for 927 yards and 13 TDs.
WHEN CONNALLY HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Connally: QB Kavian Gaither (44 of 71 passing, 871 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INT; 178 carries, 1,451 yards, 18 TDs) … RB Jay’veon Sunday (216 carries, 1,847 yards, 30 TDs) … WR Je’Juan Forward (13 receptions, 344 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Demontray Cooks (17 receptions, 190 yards, 1 TD) … WR Korie Black (13 receptions, 223 yards, 1 TD) … OT Jermaine Spirlark … OG Brian Williams
Spring Hill: DE Vencent Rockwell (75 tackles, 8 sacks) … DE Casey Mudoh (42 tackles, 8 sacks) … DB Zach Henry (30 tackles) … DB Jonathan Clopton 55 tackles, 2 INT) … DL Christian Garcia (50 tackles) … DL Malik Cooks (37 tackles, 2 sacks) … DE Logan Hutchins (46 tackles, 2 sacks) … DB Curtis Crowe (35 tackles, 5 INT)
Keys: The Cadets prefer running the rock. But, in those instances they put the ball in the air, they usually end up in striking up the school song. Kavian Gaither is a ridiculously talented junior taking the snaps for Connally. The 5-9, 170-pound Gaither has drawn interest from Baylor, Texas Tech, Georgia, Colorado and UTEP. He’s projected as a cornerback in college, but he guids the Cadet offense and can take it to the house at anytime. Spring Hill’s defense will have its work cut out. Connally works a lot of RPO with Gaither and he has senior Jay’veon Sunday in the backfield to hand off. Sunday has a quick first step and is tough in the open field. Connally can lull a defense to sleep with the read option and Gaither will drop back and send a shot deep to JuJuan Forward, Demontray Cooks or Korie Black. The Cadets score at a 37 point clip, but do give up 22 points per outing. Spring Hill’s defense surrenders 23.5 points a night. The Panthers have 28 sacks as a team, 11 fumble recoveries and 11 picks. They’ll likely need to corral Gaither and force a few miscues to keep things interesting.
Twitter-sized preview: Connally coach Shane Anderson is a 2002 gradutae of the Waco school. He’s in his fifth year with the Cadets and has led them to only the school’s thjird double-digit win totals in a season. He was formerly defensive coordinator at Waco Midway.
George Whitley