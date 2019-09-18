Union Grove vs. Harleton
Records: Union Grove 3-0; Harleton 2-1
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Wildcat Stadium, Harleton
Coaches
Union Grove: Scott Laymance
Harleton: Kyle Little
Last week: Union Grove 33, Quitman 20; Sabine 48, Harleton 14
Up next: Union Grove at Mount Enterprise; Harleton at Linden-Kildare
Players to watch
Union Grove: OL Conner Ferguson … OL Josh Rhodes … OL Nathan Ferrell … OL/DL Brendon Pullen (21 tackles) … OL Kenneth Johnson … TE Kooper Smith … QB Chase Mead (9 of 16, 255 yards, 3 TD, 1 interception) … RB Matthew Bower (42 carries, 360 yards, 5 TD) … Kellen Williams (16 carries, 236 yards, 2 TD; 5 catches, 140 yards, 2 TD
Harleton: OL Jayden Willie … OL Beau Simmons … OL Nolan Wisdom … OL Karson Evans … OL Iziah McClain … QB Grayson Handlin (13 of 25, 155 yards, 3 TD, 2 interceptions) … RB Hunter Wallace (56 carries, 419 yards, 4 TD) … RB Cole Ring (25 carries, 219 yards, 3 TD) … Kobe Ferguson (6 catches, 81 yards, 1 TD)
Did you know: The Lions and Wildcats are playing for the sixth year in a row, and Union Grove has won four of the five previous meetings … A year ago, Union Grove earned a 28-21 win to improve to 4-0 on the year. After winning their next two games, the Lions then lsot four in a row to finish the season 6-4 and miss out on the playoffs … Harleton opened the 2018 season with a win over Queen City, but lost nine in a row to end the year 1-9 … After opening the season by scoring 46 points against Queen City and 40 against James Bowie, Harleton was held to a couple of touchdowns last week against Sabine … Union Grove has scored 35, 37 and 33 points in its three games … Laymance and Little are both in their first seasons as head coaches at their respective schools
Twitter-sized preview: Both teams feature punishing ground attacks, so this one will likely be won by the team that is able to impose its will on the other team in the trenches
Jack Stallard