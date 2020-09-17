Union Grove (1-2) vs. James Bowie (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Pirate Stadium, Simms
Keep an eye on
James Bowie: Whitt Rogers … Gabe Brantley … Ethan Fields
Union Grove: OL Blake Moore ... OL Ian Vieira ... OL Kenneth Johnson ... OL Connor Ellis ... OL Josh Baker ... OL Josh Rhodes ... Chase Mead (14 of 28, 225 yards, 2 TD; 37 carries, 232 yards, 2 TD) … Matthew Bower (46 carries, 262 yards) … Cannon Cowan (5 catches, 105 yards, 1 TD; 23 tackles) … Grayson Barnett (20 tackles, 3 interceptions)
Quick hits: Points have been hard to come by for both teams. The Lions scored 16 in a loss to Chisum, 14 against Queen City and 12 against Alba-Golden, but the Union Grove defense has played well the last two games – giving up 18 against Queen City and holding Alba-Golden to a TD and a two-point conversion in last week’s win. James Bowie scored 38 in its one win, but failed to light up the scoreboard in its two losses.
Up next: Union Grove (open); James Bowie at Timpson
JACK STALLARD