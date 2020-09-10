Crowell (1-0) vs. Union Hill (1-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Billy Bass Stadium, Bettie
Keep an eye on
Union Hill: Jonas Parish (2 of 4 passing, 51 yards) ... Clay Joyner (6 carries, 85 yards, 2 TD) ... Zak Holder (4 carries, 116 yards, 2 TD) ... Logan Dunn (3 carries, 42 yards, TD) ... Cristian Aguillon (8 tackles, sack, interception) ... Lawton Flinn (5 tackles, 3 sacks, fumble recovery)
Crowell: Seth Bearden (6 of 9, 151 yards, 5 TD; 8 tackles, interception) ... Harold Chapman (9 carries, 129 yards, 3 TD)
Quick hits: Both teams started the season with impressive wins — Union Hill 57-12 over Stephenville Faith and Crowell 58-12 over Baird — both both were left scrambling for games tonight after opponents called off scheduled games
Up next: King’s Academy at Union Hill; Crowell at Motley County
JACK STALLARD