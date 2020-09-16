Waskom (2-0) vs. Arp (0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, Arp
Keep an eye on
Waskom: Cole Watson (6 of 8, 164 yards, 8 TDs; 11 carries, 66 yards, 1 TD; 11 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 fumble recovery) … Tesean Hamilton (16 carries, 159 yards, 3 TDs) … Paxton Keeling (2 catches, 85 yards, 2 TDs) … Kye Willet (1 catch, 47 yards, 1 TD; 1 Fumble recovery) … Mikeal Cooper (12 tckles, 7 TF, 1 forced fumble) … Markus Gonzalez (11 tackles, 2 TFL) … Zay Thomas (1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU) … Detrich Byrd (9 tackles)
Arp: Cameron Jackson … Tristen Wagoner … Gunner Bryant … Dominique Fullylove … Michael Brager … Kadaylon Williams
Quick hits: Waskom opened up the season with a 47-6 win over Garrison three weeks ago but had its week two scheduled game against San Augustine canceled due to weather. The Wildcats were slated to take on Shelbyville but that game was canceled due to the Coronovirus so they ended up hosting Carthage’s JV squad and coming away with a 41-7 win. Arp has yet to get on the scoreboard this season. The Tigers fell in the season opener 42-0 against Hughes Springs. Their week two matchup against the Tenaha Tigers got canceled and last week’s matchup against Garrison resulted in a 36-0 loss. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2017 when the Wildcats defeated the Tigers 14-13. Waskom won three of their last four matchups against Arp with a total of 110-87.
Up next: Waskom at Ore City; Arp at Quitman
