Carthage (11-0) vs. Lumberton (7-3)
Time: Tonight, 7 p.m.
Stadium: Raider Stadium, Lumberton
Coaches
Carthage: Scott Surratt
Lumberton: Aaron Young
Last week: Carthage 49, Athens 14; Lumberton 34, Wheatley 17
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Crandall-LC Mauriceville
Players to watch
Carthage: WR Kelvontay Dixon (47 receptions, 813 yards, 14 TDs) … QB Kai Horton (179 of 291, 2,574 yards, 34 TDs, 2 INT)… RB Mason Courtney (146 carries, 1,106 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Kai Williams (38 receptions, 678 yards, 7 TDs) … LB Ravon Ingram (93 tackles) … DB Cole Whitlock (56 tackles) … DB Kylon Lister (72 tackles)
Lumberton: QB Hunter Fesco … RB Reagan Koch … TE Anthoni Beasley … OLB Adam Sellers … OLB David Barthol … DB Joe Withers … MLB Jason Coffey
Did you know: Carthage’s Scott Surratt won his 52nd playoff game last week and moved in to 10th place all time in the state of Texas. Ironically, Surratt trails current Westlake coach Todd Dodge, who won his 53rd last week against Cibolo Steele and sits in 9th place. The Bulldogs are 72-28-1 overall in postseason with a half dozen gold rings on the mantel.
Twitter-sized preview: By virtue of losing a coin flip, the Carthage Bulldogs have to venture south 147 miles down US Highway 96 to play the Lumberton Raiders. Lumberton finished second to undefeated Hargrave in District 11-4A DII. The Raiders secured second place with a 20-14 OT win over LC-Mauriceville in their regular-season finale.
Gilmer (8-3) vs. Fairfield (7-4)
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Memorial Stadium, Mesquite
Coaches
Gilmer: Matt Turner
Fairfield: Aaron Young
Players to watch
Gilmer: RB Darrell Bush (156 carries, 919 yards, 14 TDs) … QB Mason Hurt, (136 of 254 passing, 1,932 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INT) … WR Dylan Fluellen, (38 receptions, 642 yards, 6 TDs) … MLB Jett Jones, (60 tackles) … OLB Grant Couture, (96 tackles) … DT Casey Irons (64 tackles)
Fairfield: QB Justin Abram (36 of 93 passing, 565 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INT; 277 carries, 1,980 yards, 24 TDs) … RB Jar-mychael Hudson (154 carries, 1,022 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Dequann Williams (21 receptions, 237 yards) … OLB Aiden Brackens … DB Trent Hauser
Did you know: The Buckeyes will likely focus defensive attention on talented dual-threat QB Justin Abram for the Eagles. Abram is 20 yards shy of 2K for the year rushing with 24 TDs. He’s thrown for another 1,932 yards and 18 TDs. All totaled, he’s accounted for 3,912 yards and 42 TDs. Gilmer’s Darrell Bush is a good bet to eclipse 1K rushing this evening. He only needs 81 to break the barrier. Gilmer recorded its 81st playoff win last week against Farmersville. That puts the Buckeyes in 18th trailing Newton in 17th with 82. Ironically, Gilmer handed Newton only its second loss in four years earlier this season.
Twitter-sized preview: Tonight is a rematch of last year’s area round bout between Gilmer and Fairfield. The Buckeyes, despite a losing record coming into the contest, scored a surprising 24-14 knockout of the Eagles. Fairfield advanced to the 2013 4A, DII finals before losing in as 38-33 classic to Argyle.
Sabine (10-1) vs. Pottsboro (11-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Paris
Keep an eye on
Sabine: QB Landon McKinney (88 of 173 passing, 1,522 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INT; 211 carries, 1,218 yards, 20 TDs) … TB BJ Stidham (89 carries, 692 yards, 6 TDs) … WR AJ Gresham (30 receptions, 587 yards, 7 TDs) … RB Brannigan Willige (82 carries, 513 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Jace Burns (9 receptions, 258 yards, 2 TDs) … DT Brent Warren (132 tackles) … SS Carter Patterson (103 tackles) … FS Bre’den Ford (98 tackles) … DT Tristan Green (97 tackles)
Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler (107 of 166 passing, 1,617 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INT: 105 carries, 619 yards, 12 TDs) … RB Cy Shope (178 carries, 1,625 yards, 29 TDs) … WR Titus Lyons (50 receptions, 818 yards, 12 TDs) … LB Zach Wideman (117 tackles) … DE Silas Barr (76 tackles) … MLB Jackson Lipscomb (72 tackles)
Did you know: Sabine, fresh off its first playoff win in school history last week, looks to continue making 2019 the most memorable ever. The Cardinals also achieved their first-ever double-digit victories in a season. Pottsboro’s version of the Red Birds comes into tonight’s fray undefeated. Pottsboro averages beating its opposition by 34 points and has rang up 60+ points on four different occasions.
Last week: Sabine 20, Mount Vernon 14; Pottsboro 63, Kemp 0
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Malakoff-Jefferson
Van Alstyne (7-4) vs. Gladewater (8-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Emory
Keep an eye on
Van Alstyne: QB Tymothe Rosenthal (90 of 149 passing, 772 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INT) … RB Jake Carroll (111 carries, 970 yards, 14 TDs) … WR Drelin Davis (30 receptions, 868 yards, 6 TDs) … MLB Zach Smith (77 tackles) … MLB Jaden Mahan (55 tackles) … OLB Dalton Mccaslin (44 tackles)
Gladewater: RB Eligia Carter (118 carries, 729 yards, 12 TDs; 7 receptions, 209 yards, 1 TD) … WR DJ Allen (11 receptions, 347 yards, 5 TDs) … RB Malachi Gordon (119 carries, 649 yards, 11 TDs) … QB Tristan Holmes (25 of 63 passing, 500 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT) … ILB Zach Villareal (141 tackles) … DT Alex Moran (100 tackles) … OLB Robert Hodges (93 tackles)
Did you know: Gladewater is in the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons. The Bears have a 38-25-2 record in postseason. Van Alstyne, likewise, is in the postseason party for the sixth time in seven autumns. The Panthers have advanced to the “second season” nine times in Mikeal Miller’s 10 seasons on board.
Last week: Van Alstyne 69, Life School Oak Cliff 27; Gladewater 32, Hughes Springs 0
Up next: Winner gets winner of Winnsboro-Dallas Madison
Harmony (8-3) vs. Paul Pewitt (10-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lobo Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Harmony: RB Issac Edwards (160 carries, 1,234 yards, 15 TDs) … QB Gage Goddard (62 of 114 passing, 1,427 yards, 20 TDs, 9 INT) … TE Jayden Mcabee (10 receptions, 399 yards, 7 TDs) … DB Kyle Henry … OLB Hunter McNeel
Paul Pewitt: RB Delontray Hill (113 carries, 757 yards, 7 TDs) … RB La-Jathan Allen (166 carries, 1,662 yards, 24 TDs) … QB Cross Holder (105 carries, 770 yards, 11 TDs) … OLB Keiuntray Hawkins (82 tackles) … MLB Tannor Mines (101 tackles)
Did you know: Harmony was a decisive 42-0 winner over Paul Pewitt in their last meeting on the football field during bi-district play in 2017. The Eagles are on an eight-game win streak after starting the season 0-3. The Brahmas have won 18 of their last 21 contests.
Last week: Harmony 52, Whitewright 47; Paul Pewitt 41, Corrigan-Camden 21
Up next: Winner gets winner of Bells-Elysian Fields
Bells (8-3) vs. Elysian Fields (7-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola
Keep an eye on
Bells: QB Blake Rolen (13 of 29 passing, 316 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Wrangler Priest (184 carries, 1,420 yards, 17 TDs) … RB Bo Baker (145 carries, 923 yards, 9 TDs) … DB Kaden Pyle (95 tackles) … DT Hank Weaver (70 tackles)
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (115 of 170 passing, 2,028 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INT; 120 carries, 1,394 yards, 14 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith (145 carries, 1,439 yards, 25 TDs; 52 receptions, 917 yards, 5 TDs) … WR/LB Jackson Illingworth (25 receptions, 479 yards, 4 TDs; 153 tackles) … DE Ty Kirkland (138 tackles) … DL Carson Holland (66 tackles)
Did you know: Elysian Fields’ wild 74-50 bi-district win over Hemphill last week set high-water marks in both points by scored by the ’Jackets and points scored combined. The previous record was set in EF’s 67-54 bi-district win over Winona in 2012. The 121 points racked up that evening was eclipsed by the 124 posted last week.
Last week: Bells 36, Winona 32; Elysian Fields 74, Hemphill 50
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Harmony-Paul Pewitt
Daingerfield (9-2) vs. Blue Ridge (7-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: WR Tyrese Grant (36 receptions, 719 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Jakobie Craver (177 carries, 1,647 yards, 18 TDs) … QB … Zaylon Jeter (93 of 165 passing, 1,137 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INT) … DL Chad Reeves (98 tackles) … LB Zavien Parker (43 tackles) … LB Evan Peel (131 tackles)
Blue Ridge: QB Tyson Walters (146 of 275 passing, 1,961 yards, 15 TDs, 11 INT; 164 carries, 833 yards, 6 TDs) … RB Garrett Mathers (134 carries, 896 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Christian Enloe (35 receptions, 511 yards, 3 TDs) … MLB Slater James (131 tackles) … DB Lucas Jenkins (72 tackles)
Did you know: Daingerfield won its 89thplayoff game in school history last week and ranks No. 11 all-time statewide. The Tigers trail Odessa Permian in 10th place. Mojo secured their 90thlast week and host Martin tonight. Daingerfield could find itself in the Top 10 by night’s end.
Last week: Daingerfield 18, Anderson-Shiro 0; Blue Ridge 44, Grand Saline 28
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Newton-Troup
Troup (7-4) vs. Newton (10-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Keep an eye on
Troup: QB Jordan Elliott (103 of 188 passing, 1,814 yards, 24 TDs, 9 INT; 146 carries, 1,056 yards, 10 TDs) … WR Desmon Deason (43 receptions, 680 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Jaden Lewis (33 receptions, 584 yards, 10 TDs) … MLB Max Hale 140 tackles) … OLB Kaden Mahoney (102 tackles)
Did you know: Newton is in postseason for a 26thstraight year. You’d have to go all the way back to 1993 when the Eagles failed to qualify. Newton is two-time defending state champ and has won 43 of their last 45 contests. Troup, in for a second straight season, has won 17 of its last 24 games
Last week: Troup 42, Leonard 22; Newton 52, New Diana 42
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Daingerfield-Blue Ridge
Harleton (9-2) vs. Carlisle (8-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight; Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (45 of 79, 688 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INT) … RB Hunter Wallace (249 carries, 1,792 yards, 28 TDs) … FB Cole Ring (90 carries, 678 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Kobe Ferguson (13 receptions, 181 yards, 1 TD) … DE Jaydn Salazar … DE Jojo Clark … LB Justin Davidson
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (93 of 151, 1,231 yards, 10 TDs, 11 INT; 153 carries, 1,307 yards, 18 TDs) … WR Victor Comacho (31 receptions, 421 yards, 1 TD) … RB Jamion Turner (105 carries, 945 yards, 13 TDs; 25 receptions, 370 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Louie Garza (77 tackles) … LB Alex Garza (89 tackles)
Did you know: This could wind up being one of the more entering second round matchups. Both teams like to ground-and-pound, but Carlisle will put the ball in the air. Hunter Wallace is pushing towards 2K for the season and gives the Wildcats a real workhorse, while the Indians Carlos DeLeon has accounted for over 2,500 yards total offense and had a hand in 28 TDs.
Last week: Harleton 46, Deweyville 7; Carlisle 37, Leon 36
Up next: Winner gets the winner of San Augustine-Normangee
Groveton (9-2) vs. Big Sandy (4-7)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight; Eagle Stadium, Rusk
Keep an eye on
Groveton: RB Trenton Torregrossa … QB Cade Steubing … RB Malachi Stewart … WR Davuarrio Horace
Big Sandy: RB Kedron Brown … QB Caden Minter … WR Josh Shipman … DB Elijah Beard … LB James Briscoe.
Did you know: Both Big Sandy and Groveton have starred on the big stage. Big Sandy garnered back-to-back-to-back state titles in 1974-75-76 under the late Jim Norman. The Wildcats were 41-0-1 during that span. Groveton scaled the mountain in 1984 and again with back-to-back crowns in 1989-90. The Indians, however, won under three different coaches. It was Jim Wise in 1984, Scott Phillips in 1989 and Don Hill in 1990.
Last week: Groveton 47, Timpson 12; Big Sandy 39, Centerville 32
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Alto-Joaquin
Union Hill (10-1) vs. Blum (9-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Scurry
Keep an eye on
UH: QB Brantley Murray (15 of 24 passing, 281 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 67 carries, 996 yards, 23 TDs) … RB Michael Colbert (67 carries, 943 yards, 17 TDs) … WR Jakobe Griffis (5 receptions, 129 yards, 2 TDs)
Blum: Blane Garza … Harley Martindale … Trey Bullard … Josh Smith
Did you know: Union Hill averages 52 points per game this year, while Blum scores at a 50-point clip.
Last week: Union Hill 46, Milford 32; Blum 54, Perrin 6
Up next: Winner gets the winner of St. Joe-Avalon
George Whitley