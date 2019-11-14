Henderson (7-3) vs. Midlothian Heritage (6-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; TMF Rose Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Henderson: QB Caleb Medford (60 of 96 passing, 868 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INT) … RB Kevin Fields (113 carries, 891 yards, 13 TDs) … LB Brady Odom (90 tackles) … DB Allen Pollard (45 tackles)
Midlothian Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler (120 of 211 passing, 2,041 yards, 25 TDs, 10 INT) … RB Latray Miller (93 carries, 720 yards, 7 TDs) … RB Cullen Stone (84 carries, 635 yards, 8 TDs) … WR Jay Wilkerson (49 receptions, 971 yards, 12 TDs) … LB Konner Jones-Searcy (107 tackles)
Did you know: Henderson has qualified for postseason for the fifth time in six years. Midlothian Heritage, incorparated only since 2016, has advanced to the playoff party in all four years of its existence.
Last week: Henderson 35, Van 20; Midlothian Heritage 56, Mabank 49
Up Next: Winner gets winner of Navasota-Bridge City
Carthage (10-0) vs. Athens (6-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Keep an eye on
Carthage: WR Kelvontay Dixon (44 receptions, 757 yards, 13 TDs) … QB Kai Horton (164 of 267 passing, 2,339 yards, 30 TDs, 8 INT) … RB Mason Courtney (138 carries, 948 yards, 10 TDs) … LB Ravon Ingram (91 tackles) … DB Cole Whitlock (49 tackles) … DB Kylon Lister (65 tackles)
Athens: QB Chase Friedrich … RB Nathan Sims … RB Jecorey Roberts … WR Jerquindon Taylor … LB Connor Clay … DL Juan Marron
Did you know: Carthage, proud owners of six state titles in the last 12 seasons, has failed to advance no worse than the state semifinals just twice in those dozen years of dominance.
Last week: Carthage 49, Kilgore 11; Crandall 52, Athens 28
Up Next: Winner gets winner of Lumberton-Wheatley
Hughes Springs (8-2) vs. Gladewater (7-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Pirate Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Hughes Springs: RB Isaiah Bolden (76 carries, 658 yards, 6 TD) … RB Trayvon Kennedy (186 carries, 1,526 yards, 22 TD) … QB Andrew Gaul (76 carries, 414 yards, 10 TD; 17 of 41, 314 yards passing; 64 tackles) … LB Jace Ratley (60 tackles) … OLB Collin Cook (59 tackles)
Gladewater: RB Eligia Carter (112 carries, 687 yards, 11 TDs; 7 receptions, 209 yards, 1 TD) … WR DJ Allen (8 receptions, 238 yards, 4 TDs) … RB Malachi Gordon (103 carries, 550 yards, 7 TDs) … QB Tristan Holmes (22 of 52 passing, 403 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT) … ILB Zach Villareal … DT Zach Shipp
Did you know: This is a rematch of last year’s first-round meeting between the two schools. Gladewater prevailed in a much-harder than expected contest over Hughes Springs, 35-21.
Last week: Hughes Springs was open; Gladewater 28, Tatum 14
Up Next: Winner gets the winner of Van Alstyne-Life Oak Cliff
Daingerfield (8-2) vs. Anderson-Shiro (8-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Lion Stadium, Kaufman
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: WR Tyrese Grant (35 receptions, 687 yards, 9 TDs) … RB Jakobie Craver (158 carries, 1,509 yards, 18 TDs) … QB … Zaylon Jeter (85 of 145 passing, 1,310 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INT; 96 carries, 660 yards, 14 TDs) … DL Chad Reeves (88 tackles) … LB Evan Peel (122 tackles)
Anderson-Shiro: QB Cole Werner … RB Zacarrius Haynes … WR Ca’Darrius Williams … LB Kreese Milligan
Did you know: Daingerfield, a playoff regular through the years, sports an 87-34-2 postseason ledger. The Tigers, who have a half dozen state crowns in their history, are in the playoffs for a fifth straight autumn.
Last week: Daingerfield 20, New Diana 16; Newton 32, Anderson-Shiro 18
Up Next: Winner gets the winner of Grand Saline-Blue Ridge
Paul Pewitt (9-1) vs. Corrigan-Camden (6-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Bulldog Stadium, Corrigan
Keep an eye on
Paul Pewitt: RB Delontray Hill (109 carries, 758 yards, 7 TDs) … RB La-Jathan Allen (143 carries, 1,448 yards, 21 TDs) … QB Cross Holder (96 carries, 700 yards, 10 TDs) … OLB Keiuntray Hawkins (78 tackles)
Corrigan-Camden: QB Dohn Freeman … RB Jaylon Hunt … RB Matthew Moody … MLB Josh Durham … DE Kobi Poage
Did you know: Corrigan and Camden were two schools that consolidated in 1970. The Bulldogs won the state title in 2002 and are in the playoffs for a 23rd consecutive year.
Last week: Paul Pewitt 61, Queen City 12; Hemphill 40, Corrigan-Camden 21
Up Next: Winner gets the winner of Harmony-Whitewright
Big Sandy (3-7) vs. Centerville (6-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Panther Stadium, Palestine Westwood
Keep an eye on
Big Sandy: RB Kedron Brown … QB Caden Minter … WR Josh Shipman … DB Elijah Beard … LB James Briscoe
Centerville: RB Caidenn Boss … QB Dillion Denman … WR Cannon Robinson … DE Brian Rutledge … LB Pane Leathers
Did you know: Collectively, Big Sandy and Centerville have a combined record of 9-10. Centerville enters postseason for the ninth year running, while Big Sandy enters postseason for the fifth straight season.
Last week: Alto was open; Rivercrest 34, Big Sandy 21
Up Next: Carlisle at Alto; Big Sandy at Union Grove
Union Hill (8-1) vs. Milford (7-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Panther Stadium, Mabank
Keep an eye on
Union Hill: Brantley Murray (51 carries, 807 yards, 20 TDs) … Michael Colbert (66 carries, 951 yards, 17 TDs) … Cristian Aguilion (674 AP yards, 10 TDs)
Milford: QB Dayman Woodward (62 of 96 passing, 824 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INT; 87 carries, 857 yards, 15 TDs) … RB Ricky Pendelton (53 carries, 784 yards, 13 TDs) … WR Jaylon Davis (18 receptions, 238 yards, 2 TDs)
Did you know: In the battle of bulldogs, Milford outlasted Union Hill, 51-38, last year in the 3rd-round the 6-Man playoffs
Last week: Union Hill was open; Avalon 55, Milford 54
Up Next: Winner gets winner of Blum-Perrin Whitt
Christian Heritage (4-5) vs. Allen Academy (9-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight; Ram Field, Bryan
Keep an eye on
Christian Heritage: QB Trey Stone … DB Corvin Withrow … LB Corvin Withrow Allen Academy: QB Brandon Boyd … WR Quinton Marshall … RB Elias Chapa
Did you know: Allen averages 50 points per game and has scored over 60 twice
Last week: Christian Heritage 61, All Saints 27; Allen Academy 57, Alphs Omega 0
Up Next: Winner advances to second round play
