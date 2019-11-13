Ore City vs New Diana
Zane Freeman runs the ball for New Diana, on Thursday October 17, 2019, during their game with Ore City at Eagle Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

Pittsburg (4-6) vs. Sunnyvale (10-0)

When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Emory

Keep an eye on

Pittsburg: QB Kemarian McCain (67 of 135 passing, 679 yards, 5 TDs, 9 INT; 84 carries, 333 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Bryaden Bolton (154 carries, 1,031 yards, 12 TDs) … WR Promous Morrison (36 receptions, 392 yards, 2 TDs) … MLB Christian Bates (130 tackles)

Sunnyvale: QB Tripp Mcada (80 of 128 passing, 1,661 yards, 21 TDs, 2 INT; 61 carries, 402 yards, 7 TDs) … RB Emmanuel Arinze (87 carries, 1,1010 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Noah Mcdill (39 receptions, 779 yards, 12 TDs) … MLB Devin Sterling (91 tackles)

Did you know: Sunnyvale wins by an average of 35 points per game. The Raiders have eclipsed 50+ points five times in 10 games

Last week: Spring Hill 28, Pittsburg 14; Sunnyvale 42, Farmersville 20

Up Next: Winners gets the winner of Mexia-Bullard

New Diana (6-4) vs. Newton (9-1)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Roughrider Stadium, Center

Keep an eye on

New Diana: RB Zane Freeman (190 carries, 1,090 yards, 13 TDs) … QB Gage Shields (62 of 138 passing, 1,270 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INT) … WR Darren Manes (21 receptions, 354 yards, 3 TDs) … ILB Carson Willeford (117 tackles)

Newton: QB Nate Williams … RB Deanthony Gatson … RB Trinis Wash … RB Kevin Watson … DT Michael Clark

Did you know: Newton is the reining 2-time Class 3A DII state champion

Last week: Daingerfield 20, New Diana 16; Newton 32, Anderson-Shiro 18

Up Next: Winners gets the winner of Leonard-Troup

Harmony (7-3) vs. Whitewright (5-5)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs

Keep an eye on

Harmony: RB Issac Edwards (133 carries, 1,026 yards, 12 TDs) … QB Gage Goddard (58 of 106 passing, 1,300 yards, 19 TDs, 7 INT) … RB Michael Everett (82 carries, 803 yards, 7 TDs) … WR Jayden Mcabee (10 receptions, 399 yards, 7 TDs) … LB Hunter McNeel

Whitewright: QB Marshall Mangrum (106 of 207 passing, 1,438 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INT; 111 carries, 517 yards, 7 TDs) … RB Dylan Cordell (118 carries, 841 yards, 11 TDs) … WR Ryan Godbey (25 receptions, 340 yards, 1 TD)

Did you know: Harmony has won seven in a row after losing its first three games to start the season

Last week: Harmony 51, Grand Saline 15; Whitewright 34, Prairiland 14

Up Next: Winners gets the winner of Paul Pewitt-Corrigan Camden

Harleton (8-2) vs. Deweyville (5-4)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches

Keep an eye on

Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (37 of 70 passing, 540 yards) … RB Hunter Wallace (229 carries, 1,667 yards, 24 TDs) … WR Kobe Ferguson (11 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD) … LB Justin Davidson

Deweyville: QB Nate Buxton … RB Gavin Buxton … FB Dillon Fears … WR Ty Collier

Did you know: Harleton has rebounded from a 1-9 debacle in 2018 to an 8-2 district title in 2019

Last week: Harleton 22, Joaquin 13; Deweyville 42, West Sabine 14

Up Next: Winners gets the winner of Carlisle-Leon

Carlisle (7-3) vs. Leon (3-7)

When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight; Panther Stadium, Palestine Westwood

Keep an eye on

Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (82 of 138 passing, 1,157 yards, 10 TDs, 11 INT; 122 carries, 989 yards, 13 TDs) … WR Victor Comacho (26 receptions, 380 yards, 1 TD) … RB Jamion Turner (94 carries, 860 yards, 13 TDs; 23 receptions, 361 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Louie Garza (75 tackles) … LB Alex Garza (84 tackles)

Leon: RB Harris Sherrod … QB Jacob Robinson … WR Tyson Cornett

Did you know: Despite a 3-7 overall record, Leon has scored 30+ points in six of its contests, including 62 in one game

Last week: Carlisle 54, Hawkins 0; Centerville 30, Leon 22

Up Next: Winners gets the winner of Harleton-Deweyville

Leverett’s Chapel (7-1) vs. #10 Avalon (10-0)

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Panther Stadium, Mabank

Keep an eye on

Leverett’s Chapel: WR Jonah Shepard (8 receptions, 108 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Alexis Chavez (29 carries, 151 yards) … QB Dawson Blear (26 of 55 passing, 303 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INT) … DL Darren Brown (14 tackles, 2 sacks)

Avalon: QB Miguil Padron (75 of 142 passing, 1,410 yards, 28 TDs, 6 INT; 157 carries, 1,588 yards, 28 TDs) … WR Rhett Newton (36 receptions, 612 yards, 12 TDs) … WR Bryan Faber (30 receptions, 495 yards, 8 TDs)

Did you know: Avalon basically doubles up its opponents, winning on average by 29.4 points per game

Last week: Leverett’s Chapel 20, High Island 6; Avalon 55, Milford 54

Up Next: Winners gets the winner of St. Joesph-Aquilla

George Whitley