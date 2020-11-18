Hughes Springs (6-3) vs. West Rusk (7-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Hughes Springs: Tyson Daigle (37 of 79, 591 yards, 10 TD, 3 Int; 100 carries, 624 yards, 11 TD) … Trevor Bolden (128 carries, 779 yards, 7 TD) … Cole Edwards (75 carries, 287 yards) … Trent Bolden (40 carries, 279 yards, 2 TD) … Ty Moss (27 carries, 248 yards, 3 TD) … Patrick Boyd … Eli Henderson
West Rusk: Andon Mata (74 of 132, 1,420 yards, 13 TD, 6 Int; 32 carries, 288 yards, 4 TD) … Jamal Ford (47 carries, 410 yards, 6 TD) … James Greenalch (136 carries, 866 yards, 13 TD) … Will Jackson (19 carries, 216 yards; 15 catches, 311 yards, 2 TD) … Geremiah Smith (12 catches, 234 yards, 1 TD) … Omarion Anthony (26 catches, 501 yards, 4 TD) … Jeremiah Edwards (99 tackles) … Jimmie Harper (68 tackles) … Torami Dixon (76 tackles, 20 TFL, 6 sacks) … Barry Decker (82 tackles, 3 sacks)
Quick hits: Hughes Springs and West Rusk have met one previous time in the playoffs, with West Rusk earning a 35-7 win in a 2015 3A Division II first-round game … Hughes Springs has been to the playoffs 10 of the last 11 seasons … West Rusk is in the postseason for the fifth year in a row
On the air: The game will be part of KYKX 105.7 FM’s Game of the Week Series. Pregame is set for 6 p.m., with kickoff at 7 p.m. with Harlen The Sports Guy and Pigskin Bob calling the action
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Daingerfield or Waskom next week
Daingerfield (9-2) vs. Waskom (9-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Lobo Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (118 of 217, 2,120 yards,23 TD, 5 Int; 74 carries, 459 yards, 4 TD) … Dee Lewis (58 carries, 419 yards, 10 TD; 9 catches, 218 yards, 3 TD 115 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries) … Jayden Wallace (36 carries, 232 yards, 2 TD; 104 tackles) … Martez Allen (56 carries, 521 yards, 6 TD; 14 catches, 172 yards) … Braxton Jimmerson (38 catches, 804 yards, 8 TD) … Coby Wright (31 catches, 559 yards, 7 TD) …Ishmael Allen (101 tackles, 2 sacks, 21 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries) … J.T. Hayes (103 tackles, 3 sacks, 23 TFL) … LeQuinetin Searrcy (94 tackles) … Jayson Barron (54 tackles, 4 sacks) … C.J. Gilbert (59 tackles) … LaDante Johnson (70 tackles, 2 sacks, 17 TFL)
Waskom: Tesean Hamilton (114 carries, 889 yards, 13 TD) … D.J. Feaster (55 carries, 727 yards, 8 TD; 4 catches, 160 yards, 3 TD) … Zay Thomas (18 carries, 261 yards, 4 TD; 71 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions, 11 PBU) … Paxton Keeling (8 catches, 203 yards, 4 TD) … Layton Luster (41 tackles) … Mikeal Cooper (67 tackles, 18 TFL, 3.5 sacks) … Markus Gonzalez (73 tackles, 9 TFL, 11 QB pressures) … Jayvis Jones (73 tackles) … Carter Watson (68 tackles, 12 TFL) … Detrich Byrd (57 tackles, 10 TFL) … Jon Branch (44 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries)
Quick hits: Daingerfield has been to the playoffs 42 times since 1950, and in 31 of those seasons the Tigers won at least one playoff game … Jeter’s next touchdown will be his 100th career TD (passing, rushing or special teams) … After missing the playoffs from 1993-2012, Waskom has reached the postseason seven of the last eight seasons
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Hughes Springs or West Rusk next week
Beckville (8-3) vs. Hearne (9-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Bruce Field, Athens
Keep an eye on
Beckville: Ryan Harris (40 of 73, 567 yards, 6 TD, 4 Int; 143 carries, 1,671 yards, 24 TD; 3 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD; 69 tackles, 4 sacks) … J’Koby Williams (99 carries, 1,107 yards, 15 TD; 15 catches, 212 yards, 2 TD; 52 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Milo Morrison (90 carries, 598 yards, 6 TD; 12 catches, 152 yards, 1 TD; 64 tackles) …Bo Hammons (12 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD) … Karter Jones (35 tackles) … Tyler Bryan (44 tackles) … Jeremiah Steph (69 tackles, 10 TFL) … Bo Hammons (89 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) … Kolter Klingler (57 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries)
Hearne: Micah Smith … Justin Camper … Jecory McGrew … Anthony Jackson
Quick hits: Beckville is in the playoffs for the first time since making a three-deep run in 2015 … After losing the first two games of the season by a combined five points, Beckville has won eight of nine – scoring 48, 59, 49 and 47 points in its last four outings … Hearne finished 7-5 last season
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Carlisle or Normangee next week