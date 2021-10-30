Taylor Tatum, Jalen Hale, Jeremiaha Braggs, Chase Smith and Jeremiah Rougely, Longview: Tatum carried 15 times for 156 yards and a touchdown and caught a TD pass in the Lobos' 37-35 loss to McKinney North. Braggs recorded 13 tackles, Smith 17 tackles and Rougely seven tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.
Ethan Morgan and Ah'Niylon Taylor, Pine Tree: Morgan carried 21 times for 159 yards, and Taylor scored three rushing touchdowns in the Pirates' 35-28 loss to Mount Pleasant.
Jax Stovall, Brennan Ferguson, Cameron Webb, Emory Allen and Brooks Hill, Spring Hill: Stovall completed 9 of 20 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns, and Ferguson caught six passes for 216 yards and four scores in the Panthers' loss to Pittsburg. Webb had 12 tackles, Allen 10 tackles and Hill 11 tackles and a forced fumble.
J.Q. Davis, Marshall: Davis carried 32 times for 305 yards and two touchdowns in the Mavericks' 38-21 win over Hallsville.
Isaiah Ross, Jermaine Roney and Chris Ervin, Kilgore: Ross carried 14 times for 217 yards and four touchdowns and Roney caught four passes for 83 yards and two scores in the Bulldogs' win over Athens. Ervin recorded 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
Brayden Bolton, Pittsburg: Bolton rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns and also returned an interception 34 yards for a TD in the Pirates' win over Spring Hill.
Brandon Tennison, Gilmer: Tennison completed 12 of 13 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-6 win over North Lamar.
Tyrone Maddox, Gladewater: Maddox returned an interception 105 yards for a touchdown in the Bears' 35-6 win over Sabine.
Jamal Ford, Tate Winings, Jeremiah Smith, Will Jackson and Andon Mata, West Rusk: Ford rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in a 49-26 win over Grand Saline. Winings picked up 100 yards and scored once on nine carries. Smith had four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an interception on defense, and Jackson had three catches for 115 yards and two scores. Mata completed 13 of 18 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns.
Kendric Malone, Tatum: Malone scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and threw touchdown passes of 17 and 3 yards in the Eagles' 35-14 win over White Oak.
D'Co Wright, Dee Lewis and Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield: Wright scored three rushing touchdowns and Lewis tossed two TD passes and picked off a pass on defense in the Tigers' 56-20 win over Hooks. Hampton caught a 58-yard TD pass and intercepted two passes - returning one 33 yards for a touchdown for his fifth Pick Six of the season.
Cayson Siegley, Sam Dusek, Noah Carter and Rylen Friddell, White Oak: Dusek had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss on defense to go along with two catches for 92 yards - including an 86-yard TD grabe, in the Roughnecks' loss to Tatum. Siegley passed for 152 yards and a TD and rushed for 109 yards. Carter 15 tackles and Friddell four tackles and an interception.
Cole Watson and D.J. Feaster, Waskom: Watson rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns and completed 4 of 5 passes for 92 yards and a TD in the Wildcats' 42-12 win over Elysian Fields. Feaster carried nine times for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Patrick Boyd and Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs: Boyd rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a 52-yard fumble return for a score in the Mustangs' 50-28 win over Harleton. Bolden added 100 rushing yards and a TD and returned a fumble 46 yards for a score.
Tabor Childs, Harleton: Childs carried 21 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 49 yards and a TD in the Wildcats' loss to Hughes Springs.
Kamran Williams, Jefferson: Williams carried 21 times for 170 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 28-20 loss to New Boston.
Weston Seahorn and Boston Seahorn, Harmony: Both Eagles recorded nine tackles, with Boston also breaking up a pass, in a 44-20 loss to Arp.
Ozvaldo Gomez and Omari Jones, New Diana: Gomez threw a 77-yard touchdown pass, caught a TD pass and kicked a 25-yard field goal in the Eagles' 38-27 win over Ore City. Gomez also sealed the victory with a late interception. Jones rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Jeremy Kyle, Brett Byrd and Cason Hughes, Ore City: Kyle completed 19 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and two scores in a 38-27 loss to New Diana. Byrd rushed for 44 yards, caught five passes for 65 yards and two TDs and recorded 11 tackles. Hughes recorded nine tackles, a tackle for loss, two QB pressures and a pass breakup.
Ryan Harris, J'Koby Williams and Matt Barr, Beckville: Harris completed 9 of 10 passes for 175 yards and two touchdown, rushed for 42 yards and a TD and caught one pass for 19 yards in the Bearcats' win over Big Sandy. Williams threw a 19-yard pass, rushed for 57 yards and a TD, caught three passes for 57 yards and a TD and returned two punts for scores of 62 and 70 yards. Barr completed 3 of 3 passes for 46 yards and a TD, rushed for 28 yards and had two catches for 54 yards and a TD.
Cooper Vestal, Harlee Kirbis and Judson George, Carlisle: Vestal completed 15 of 25 passes for 168 yards, and Kirbis had eight catches for 73 yards in a loss to Carlisle. George finished with five catches for 81 yards and added six solo tackles.
Brody Eaves, Joel Fraser and Clayton Hart, Carlisle: Eaves rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-6 win over Union Grove. Fraser recorded 16 tackles, five tackles for loss, a QB pressure and a blocked punt, and Hart rushed for one TD, caught two passes for 117 yards and a TD, returned a fumble 85 yards for a TD and added three tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.
Hayden Green, Deiontray Hill and Noah Mayo, Paul Pewitt: Green carried 15 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 67 yards in a 51-28 win over Prairiland. Hill rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 49 yards and recorded eight tackles. Mayo recorded 10 tackles.
Jackson Rainey and Beau Barton, Van: Rainey accounted for 520 of his team's 570 total yards in a 55-54 win over Canton. Rainey completed 17 of 18 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns and carried 19 times for 220 yards and three scores. Barton recorded 17 tackles four tackles for loss, an interception, a QB pressure and a pass breakup.
Kaymon Davis and Reese Hicks, Frankston: Davis carried 16 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns and Hicks added 13 carries for 132 yards and two scores in the Indians' win over Linden-Kildare.
Makenzie McGill, Mount Vernon: McGill carried 30 times for 329 yards and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 24 yards in a 37-14 win over Pottsboro.
Blake Blain and Quasy Warren, Bullard: Blaine completed 18 of 37 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards and two more scores in the Panthers' loss to Mexia. Warren carried 20 times for 148 yards and a TD.
Jamarion Miller and Bruce Buckner, Tyler Legacy: Miller passed for 199 yards and three touchdowns in Legacy's 49-27 loss to Rockwall-Heath. Miller carried 20 times for 112 yards and caught five passes for 81 yards and two scores.
Saul Perez, Xavier Tatum and Derrick McFall, Tyler: Perez booted three field goals, including a career-best 46-yarder, in the Lions' 37-20 win over Sherman. Tatum returned an interception 61 yards for a TD and McFall rushed for 148 yards and passed for 71 yards filling in for the team's injured starter at QB.
Jerrod Walker, Palestine: Walker completed 6 of 14 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Lindale.
Owen McDown, Brailen Trawick, Caleb Ferrara, Nathaniel Yancey and Aiden McCown, Rusk: Owen McCown passed for 307 yards and six touchdowns in the Eagles' win over Shepherd. Trawick caught three passes for 73 yards and three touchdowns. Ferrara and Yancey both recorded 19 tackles, and Aiden McCown had nine tackles and an interception.
Jase Melton, Hudson Griffin, Brett Kndle and Bryce Holland, Grand Saline: Melton passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to West Rusk. Griffin caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Kindle had five catches for 135 yards, and Holland recorded nine tackles and four tackles for loss.