Trayveon Epps, Kilgore: Epps rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 26-7 win over Terrell.
Brandon Tennison, Gilmer: Tennison passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards in the Buckeyes’ win over Henderson.
Donovan Davis, Henderson: Davis rushed for 114 yards and threw one touchdown pass in the Lions’ loss to Gilmer
Tristan Holmes, D.J. Allen and Austin Verner, Gladewater: Holmes completed 8 of 11 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, as Gladewater rolled to a 66-20 win over Spring Hill. Holmes also rushed for 33 yards on just three carries. Allen caught five passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and Verner led the defense with 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Brennan Ferguson and Michael Marrs, Spring Hill: Ferguson passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one TD in the Panthers’ loss to Gladewater. Marrs rushed for 66 yards, caught one pass for 43 yards and recorded nine tackles.
Daylon Branham, Brent Warren, Ty Francisco, Asher Foster and Caden Richardson, Sabine: Branham rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ win over West Rusk. Warren had 19 tackles, Francisco 16, Foster 14 and Richardson eight tackles and an interception.
Tatum’s defense: One week after giving up 62 points in a 63-62 win over Center, the Eagels pitched shutouts in three quarters and allowed just eight points in a 17-8 win over Daingerfield.
Michael Everett, Boston Seahorn, Aron Bell and Chris Arellano, Harmony: Everett carried 21 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 46 yards and another score in the Eagles’ 38-34 win over Hughes Springs. Seahorn recorded 18 tackles and a forced fumble, Bell 15 tackles an Arellano 14 tackles.
Trayvon Kennedy and Tyson Daigle, Hughes Springs: Kennedy carried 19 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns, and Daigle added 116 yards and two scores on 18 carries in the Mustangs’ loss to Harmony.
Grayson Handlin, Taber Childs and Van Ring, Harleton: Handlin completed 7 of 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown and Childs carried 16 times for 86 yards and two scores in the Wildcats’ 23-20 win over Beckville. Ring came up with a defensive stop on the final play of the game to preserve the 3-point win for the Wildcats, throwing the runner for a 10-yard loss after Beckville had penetrated deep into Wildcat territory.
Blake Moore, Cannon Cowan, Grayson Barnett and Josh Rhodes, Union Grove: Moore had 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the Lions’ loss to Queen City. Cowan had 12 tackles, two QB pressures and three catches for 59 yards. Barnett picked off two passes and recorded four tackles, and Rhodes finished with nine tackles, three tackles for loss, three QB pressures and a forced fumble.
Kayden Upchurch and Zach Conde, Hawkins: Upchuch rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 22 yards in the Hawks’ 46-0 win over James Bowie. Conde completed 7 of 10 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for one score and added a pair of two-point conversions.
Carlos DeLeon and Jamion Turner, Carlisle: DeLeon rushed for 82 yards, passed for 60 yards, caught two passes for 60 yards — both for touchdowns — and intercepted a pass in the Indians’ 33-14 win over Troup. Turner recorded 11 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Zion Hopes and Dameon Warren, Jefferson: Hopes recorded 14 tackles and Warren had 11 stops in the Bulldogs’ loss to Center.
Keomodre Horace and Jake Hanson, Center: Horace rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, and Hanson threw three TD passes and rushed for one score in the Roughriders’ 48-0 win over Jefferson.
Kadrien Johnson and Deiontray Hill, Paul Pewitt: Hill carried 26 times for 152 yards and a touchdown in the Brahmas’ win over Atlanta. Johnson carried 12 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and had five tackles an a tackle for loss defensively.
Jonah Shepherd, Demarion Brown and Dequincy Brown, Leverett’s Chapel: Shepherd rushed for one touchdown, passed for 133 yards and two scores, returned a kick for a touchdown and recorded 10 tackles in the Lions’ win over Tyler HEAT. Demarion Brown rushed for a touchdown and recorded 15 tackles, and Dequincy Brown caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Cameron Ford, Chapel Hill: Ford completed 13 of 24 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and carried 23 times for 204 yards in a 38-33 win over Kaufman.
Jordan Jenkins, Lindale: Jenkins carried 31 times for 158 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ loss to Midlothian Heritage.
Trevion Sneed, Dawson Pendergrass and Hunter Wright, Mineola: Sneed carried 21 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yard run, and had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and four QB pressures on defense in a 41-10 win over Wills Point. Pendergrass rushed for 118 yards and a TD (88 yards), caught a 62-yard TD pass and had four tackles and two interceptions defensively — returning one of the picks 40 yards for a score. Wright finished with 12 tackles.