Daedrion Garrett, Brenden Reese, Omarion Watkins and LaQuavean Jackson, Longview. Garrett had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in the Lobos’ win over Marshall. Reese finished with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss, Jackson five tackles and 1.5 sacks and Watkins 12 tackles and a sack.
Devonta Davis and Jonathan Fuller, Pine Tree: Davis carried 14 times for 108 yards, and Fuller caught seven passes for 92 yards in a loss to Lindale.
Bayne Brinkman and Levi Mackey, Spring Hill: Brinkman had seven tackles, two QB pressures and a tackle for loss and Mackey recorded nine tackles in a loss to Center.
Jace Moseley, Hallsville: Moseley completed 9 of 12 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns and carried eight times for 100 yards and four scores in the Bobcats’ win over Henderson.
Jacobe Robinson, Henderson: Robinson completed 25 of 37 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 72 yards and two scores in the Lions’ loss to Hallsville.
Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer: Fluellen caught seven passes for 126 yards, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and had two punt returns for 35 yards in the Buckeyes’ win over Kilgore.
Isaiah Ross and Jackson Harris, Kilgore: Ross carried 24 times for 131 yards and a touchdown, and Harris had nine tackles and a sack in a loss to Gilmer.
Connor Cuff, Carthage: Cuff completed 8 of 9 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns in one half of action in Carthage’s 51-22 win over Pittsburg.
Chase Johnson, Jakevian Rodgers, Aeryn Hampton and Amarion Simon-Jones, Daingerfield: Johnson completed 14 of 26 passes for 403 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed for 51 yards in the Tigers’ win over Tatum. Rodgers caught seven passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Hampton had four catches for 107 yards and a TD, and Simon-Jones had three grabs for 89 yards and two scores.
Cole Watson, Carson Gonzalez and Cullen Fite, Tatum: Watson carried 20 times for 161 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 53 yards in a loss to Daingerfield. Gonzalez had nine tackles and a blocked kick, and Fite finished with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback pressures.
Noah Carter, Holden Hodges and Landyn Grant, White Oak: Carter caught 7 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns and recorded 15 tackles and two pass breakups on defense in White Oak’s win over Harmony. Hodges recorded 20 tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup, and Grant passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards on 12 carries.
Andon Mata and Ty Harper, West Rusk: Mata completed 17 of 30 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards and two scores in a 55-7 win over Sabine. Harper had two catches for 124 yards and two scores.
Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs: Bolden carried 29 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ loss to Mineola.
Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola: Pendergrass carried 18 times for 253 yards and four touchdowns and caught one pass for 17 yards in the Yellowjackets’ win over Hughes Springs.
J’Koby Williams, Beckville: In a 42-41 win over Joaquin, Williams carried 17 times for 200 yards and five touchdowns, caught one pass for six yards and returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown. On the defensive side, he had 11 tackles and a sack.
Juan Garcia, Cason Hughes and Diego Velasquez, Ore City: Garcia had 69 total offensive yards and a TD and recorded 10 tackles in the Rebels’ loss to Prairiland. Hughes finished with 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery, and Velasquez had eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB pressure.
Brody Eaves and Fernando Espinoza, Carlisle: Eaves rushed for 272 yards and six touchdowns on 17 carries, caught two passes for 118 yards and a TD, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD and added three tackles and a pass breakup in the Indians’ 66-47 win over Troup. Espinoza completed 16 of 23 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
Grayson Hearon and Tucker Howell, Troup: Hearon completed 17 of 38 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns to go along with one rushing TD in a loss to Carlisle. Howell recorded 14 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Blaine Cornelius, Harleton: Cornelius carried 18 times for 121 yards and scored twice in the Wildcats’ 12-9 win over Rivercrest. He also passed for 18 yards.
Braden Adams, Hawkins: Adams carried 28 times for 250 yards and five touchdowns and caught one pass for 14 yards in a 38-20 win over James Bowie.
Jaden Chavers, Jace Roberts and Kayden Day, Union Grove: Chavers carried 33 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 18-12 win over Cumby. Roberts recorded 11 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups, and Day had four sacks and seven QB pressures.
Bryce Still, Isaiah Hawkins and Anthony Merritt, Overton: Still completed 4 of 7 passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 86 yards and returned one of his two interceptions on defense 86 yards for a TD in the mustangs’ 45-6 win over All Saints. Hawkins caught three passes for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns and had eight tackles on the defensive side. Merritt rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Jayke Bass, Union Hill: Bass carried just four times but rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 67-0 win over Burkeville.
Cason Owens, Luke Stone, Slayde Hopson and Eli Roraback, Christian Heritage Classical School: Owens rushed for three touchdowns and passed for one score, and Stone, Hopson and Roraback all scored defensive touchdowns for the Sentinels in a 76-0 win over Fruitvale.
Ethan Gallant and Connor Pendergast, East Texas Homeschool: Gallant rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns and Pendergast recorded six tackles and two sacks in the Chargers’ 51-6 win over Grayson Christian.
Ty Arroyo, Zay Hull, Jorien Ray and Jamauri Manning, Athens: Arroyo completed 19 of 24 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 108 yards and a TD on just three carries in a 48-18 win over Waxahachie Life. Hull carried 12 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for 24 yards. Ray had seven catches for 180 yards and a TD, and Manning rushed for two touchdowns and returned a punt 65 yards for a TD.
Christian Baxter, Tyler Legacy: Baxter booted field goals of 49 and 46 yards in Legacy’s 29-27, four OT win against Tyler High. The 49-yarder came as time expired in regulation play to force overtime.
Reese Hicks and Ryan Harper, Frankston: Hicks rushed for 169 yards on 19 carries, and Harper carried 12 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-15 win over Huntington.
Colter Maya, Lindale: Maya carried 23 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Pine Tree.
Aiden McCown and Elijah Ward, Rusk: McCown completed 14 of 27 passes for 436 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and addeda 51-yard scoring run in the Eagles’ 53-21 win over Crockett. Ward caught 10 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns.
Cash Cross, Eric Allen and Carlos Hernandez, Center: Cross passed for 317 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 68 yards and a TD in Center’s win over Spring Hill. Allen had 15 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Hernandez was 7-for-7 on PAT attempts to go along with three touchbacks.
Kyler Finney and Hayden Deaton, Winnsboro: Finney completed 28 of 37 passes for 533 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 87 yards and two scores in a 62-37 win over Canton. Deaton caught 10 passes for 234 yards and two scores.
Frank Smith and Jaydon Spradlin, Arp: Smith completed 18 of 32 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ loss to Garrison. Spradlin caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns and recorded eight tackles on defense.
Elijah Walker, Palestine: Walker carried 12 times for 122 yards in a loss to Jasper.
Terry Bussey, Timpson: Bussey scored on runs of 63, 1, 2, 22, 10 and 9 yards and threw TD passes that covered 50 and 18 yards in a 52-29 win over Jefferson.