Brennan Ferguson, Eric Morrow and Brody Barnhill, Spring Hill: Ferguson completed 12 of 17 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards and one TD in the Panthers’ 48-28 win over Nevada Community. Morrow had 55 rushing yards and one TD and caught four passes for 35 yards and a score. Barnhill caught a pair of TD passes and finished with three grabs for 98 yards and also had eight tackles and a QB pressure on defense.
Donovan Adkins, Kilgore: Adkins caught three touchdown passes in the Bulldogs’ 45-0 win over Alvarado. Adkins also had a 99-yard interception return for a score wiped out due to a penalty.
Brandon Tennison, Rohan Fluellen, Dylan Fluellen and Jaydon Griffin, Gilmer: Tennison completed 16 of 23 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns and carried seven times for 50 yards and another score in the Buckeyes’ 73-26 win over Atlanta. Rohan Fluellen had five catches for 82 yards and a TD, Dylan Fluellen three catches for 102 yards and a score and Griffin two touchdowns on four carries.
D.D. Rodgers, Daingerfield: Rodgers intercepted two passes, returning one 37 yards for a touchdown, in the Tigers’ 35-14 win over Sabine.
Carter Patterson and Alex Galyean, Sabine: Patterson recorded 16 tackles in the Cardinals’ loss to Daingerfield. Galyean had four catches, including one for a touchdown.
Jackson Illingworth, Trell Devers, Ryan Wilkerson and Landon Swank, Elysian Fields: Illingworth had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, four carries for 56 yards and two scores and eight tackles in a win over Winona. Devers carried 17 times for 169 yards and a touchdown, Wilkerson completed 16 of 22 passes for 178 yards and two scores and Swank picked off two passes.
Michael Everett, Boston Seahorn, Aron Bell, Braxton Baker and Landon Wilkerson, Harmony: Everett rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 59 yards and two more scores in the Eagles’ 58-10 win over New Diana. Seahorn had six tackles and a fumble recovery, Bell seven tackles and four tackles for loss, Baker seven tackles and three tackles for loss and Wilkerson four tackles and a fumble return for a TD.
Allen Nigreville, Ryan Shastid, Brett Byrd and Jaylin Wood, Ore City: Nigreville carried eight times for 98 yards and three touchdowns and added nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defended in the Rebels’ 41-14 win over Big Sandy. Shastid carried 10 times for 123 yards and two scores and added eight tackles on defense. Byrd finished with nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB pressure, and Wood had eight tackles and a forced fumble.
Grayson Barnett, Josh Rhodes, Adam Hanson and Chase Mead, Union Grove: Barnett recorded 13 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in a win over Alba-Golden. Rhoades had nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a QB pressure, and Hanson finished with six tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Mead passed for 84 yards and a TD and rushed for 93 yards and a score.
Cole Ring and Taber Childs, Harleton: Ring carried 17 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns, and Childs picked up 163 yards and scored twice on 14 carries in the Wildcats’ 33-26 overtime win against Rivercrest.
Ryan Harris, Milo Morrison and J’Koby Williams, Beckville: Harris passed for 140 yards and rushed for 100 yards and a TD in the Bearcats’ win over Maud. Morrison had 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 37 yards. Williams, a freshman, carried 12 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns and caught one pass for 30 yards.
Kayden Upchurch, Hawkins: Upchuch carried 18 times for 201 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 win over Quinlan Boles.
Markus Gonzalez and Mikeal Cooper, Waskom: Gonzalez had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss, and Cooper finished with seven tackles and five stops behind the line in a 41-6 win over the Carthage JV.
Deiontray Hill and Tanor Mines, Paul Pewitt: Hill rushed for 111 yards, and Mines had a 30-yard TD reception and seven tackles in a loss to Mount Vernon.
Zak Hatcher, Tre Venters and Cristian Aguillon, Union Hill: Hatcher rushed for three touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the Bulldogs’ 48-0 win over Crowell. Venters had one rushing TD and one passing TD, and Aguillon intercepted a pass.
Demarion Brown, Darren Brown and Jonah Shepherd, Leverett’s Chapel: Demarion Brown scored on a 59-yard run and a 52-yard kickoff return while adding nine tackles on defense in a loss to Fannindel. Darren Brown forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and recorded 14 tackles, and Shepherd finished with 13 tackles and a forced fumble.
Airik Williams and Sam Peterson, Lindale: Williams intercepted three passes, and Peterson passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 33-28 win over Van.
Javonta Thomas, Van: Thomas caught four passes for 43 yards, rushed for 86 yards and threw a 45-yard TD pass in the Vandals’ loss to Lindale.
Dawson Pendergrass, Trevion Sneed and T.J. Moreland, Mineola: Pendergrass rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 89 yards and a TD in the Yellowjackets’ 36-14 win over West Rusk. Sneed rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns, and Moreland completed 7 of 11 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Blake Blaine, Bullard: Blaine completed 8 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 73 yards on 10 carries in the Panthers’ 48-14 win over Troup.
Keomodre Horace, Center: Horace carried 24 times for a school-record 383 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Roughriders’ 41-40 win over Gladewater.
Chris Cade, Canton: Cade carried 23 times of 198 yards and six touchdowns and caught two passes for six yards in a 57-47 loss to Caddo Mills.
Cael Bruno, Frankston: Bruno had six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Huntington.