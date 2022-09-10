Jordan Allen, Ta’Darion Boone and Billy Smith, Longview: Allen completed 12 of 16 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos’ 69-0 win over Tyler Legacy. Boone recorded four tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a blocked punt, and Smith returned an interception for a TD.
Matthew Cates, Jalynn Robinson and Johnathan Fuller, Pine Tree: Cates completed 13 of 24 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ loss to Kilgore. Robinson rushed for 134 yards on 10 carries, and Fuller had 11 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Caden Newman, Spring Hill: Newman recorded 14 tackles and a pass breakup in a 47-14 loss to Gladewater.
Jace Moseley, Ethan Miller and Zachary Southard, Hallsville: Moseley completed 9 of 14 passes for 189 yards and rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 34-21 win over Sulphur Springs. Miller caught five passes for 91 yards, and Southard hit field goals of 21 and 27 yards to go along with four extra points.
Isaiah Ross, Da’Marion Van Zant, P.J. Wiley and Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore: Ross rushed for 151 yards on 23 carries, and Van Zandt passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Pine Tree. Wiley had five catches for 72 yards and a TD, and Tyeskie caught a TD pass and had an interception on defense.
J.Q. Davis and Byrd Robinson, Marshall: Davis rushed for 168 yards and Robinson added 126 on the ground as Marshall piled up 338 rushing yards in a 44-7 win over Henderson.
Ashton Haynes and Will Henderson, Gilmer: The Buckeyes rushed for 344 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-7 win over Paris. Haynes picked up 129 yards and scored twice on 14 carries, and Henderson added 12 carries for 107 yards and two scores.
Connor Cuff and Montrel Hatten, Carthage: Cuff passed for 299 yards and four touchdowns, and Hatten caught six passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 41-0 win over San Antonio Cornerstone.
Davaunte Powers, Gladewater: Powers scored on runs of 40, 9, 4 yards in the Bears’ win over Spring Hill.
Chase Johnson and Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield: Johnson passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and Hampton caught seven passes for 128 yards and a TD in the Tigers’ loss to Timpson.
Riley Roys and Austin Stephens, Sabine: Roys rushed for two touchdowns, caught TD pass, averaged 34 yards on two punts and recorded eight tackles and a forced fumble in Sabine’s win over Waskom. Stephens recorded nine tackles and three sacks.
Cole Watson, Carson Gonzalez and Luke Sigler, Tatum: The Wildcats rushed for 567 yards and seven touchdowns, with Watson leading theway with 23 carries for 190 yards and two scores. Gonzalez carried just seven times, but rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns, and Sigler added 106 yards and a TD on five carries. Watson also passed for 54 yards, and Gonzalez caught two passes for 49 yards.
Dee Williams, Jesse Pratt and Mason Barlow, White Oak: Williams rushed for 115 yards on 15 carries in the Roughnecks’ 12-2 win over Harleton. Pratt had nine tackles and two sacks, and Barlow broke up three passes – all on third-down plays.
Andon Mata, Noah Murphy, Calvin Mason and Jimmie Harper, West Rusk: Mata completed 13 of 22 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards in a 45-13 win over Mineola. Murphy rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and added nine tackles and two tackles for loss. Mason added nine tackles and three QB pressures, and Harper scored three rushing touchdowns on four carries to go along with four catches for 75 yards.
Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs: Bolden carried 21 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns and recorded nine tackles in a loss to Leonard.
Calan Castles and J’Koby Williams, Beckville: Castles completed 12 of 19 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 51-29 win over Harmony. Williams passed for 19 yards, carried 14 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 100 yards and a TD.
Bryce Still, Isaiah Hawkins and Jayden Edwards, Overton: Still completed 13 of 19 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 38 yards in a loss to James Bowie. Hawkins had eight catches for 198 yards and two scores, and Edwards caught five passes for 98 yards and two TDs.
Connor Pendergast, Elias Barr and Jaden Moughon, ET Homeschool: Pendergast had 193 all-purpose yards, including 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns, go to along with an interception and nine tackles on defense in the Chargers’ 52-6 win over King’s Academy. Barr rushed for a touchdown and returned a fumble for a TD, and Moughon intercepted two passes.
Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola: Pendergrass carried 20 times for 160 yards and a touchdown in the Yellowjackets’ loss to West Rusk.
Kyler Finney, Malik Reddic and Hayden Deaton, Winnsboro: Finney completed 26 of 37 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns and added one rushing touchdown in a 41-27 win over Hooks. Reddic caught six passes for 154 yards and a TD, and Deaton had nine grabs for 118 yards and two scores.
Cody Reese, T.J. Gray and Xavier Dangerfield, Texas High: Reese completed 8 of 11 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a 46-35 win over Benton, Arkansas. Gray had eight catches for 163 yards and a TD, and Dangerfield caught five passes for 115 yards and a TD.
Terry Bussey, Timpson: Bussey scored on runs of 25, 31 and 3 yards, threw a 70-yard TD pass and returned a kickoff 69 yards for a TD in the Bears’ 54-28 win over Daingerfield.
Ayden Barrett and Clifford Douglas, Bullard: Barrett completed 12 of 32 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns and Douglas had four catches for 105 yards and a TD against Quinlan Ford.
J.T. Williams, Grace: In a 31-20 win over Brook Hill, Williams passed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 21 yards.