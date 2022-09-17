Taylor Tatum, Alijah Johnson, Jalen Hale, Ta'Darion Boone, Kaden Brooks and Omarion Watkins, Longview: Tatum and Johnson both topped the century mark on the ground as the Lobos piled up 354 yards and six TDs rushing in a 56-7 win over Lufkin. Tatum had 140 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries, and Johnson carried 10 times for 112 yards and a TD. Hale caught four passes for 95 yards and a TD. Boone finished with eight tackles and an interception return for a TD. Brooks had five tackles and a sack, and Watkins finished with eight tackles an four tackles for loss.
Jonathan Fuller, Pine Tree: Fuller caught four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates' 31-21 loss to Jacksonville.
Brooks Hill and Caden Newman, Spring Hill: Hill recorded seven tackles and a fumble recovery, and Newman had six tackles, a forced fumble and two QB pressures in a loss to Brownsboro.
Isaiah Ross, Roosevelt Rollins, Da'Marion Van Zandt, P.J. Wiley and Demontrell Candie, Kilgore: Ross carried nine times for 168 yards and two scores and Rollins picked up 119 yards and scored once on 15 carries in the Bulldogs' win over Hallsville. Van Zandt completed 14 of 19 passes for 255 yards and three scores, and Wiley had five catches for 77 yards and a TD. Candie recorded eight tackles, a sack and two QB pressures.
Cadon Tennison, Ta'Erik Tate, Will Henderson and Geramiah Noble, Gilmer: Tennison completed 14 of 20 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes' win over Lindale. Tate caught three passes for 108 yards, and Henderson carried seven times for 170 yards and two scores. Noble finished with 16 tackles, 1 QB pressure, a sack and three tackles for loss.
Jace Moseley, Hallsville: Moseley rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and passed for 160 yards and two scores in a loss to Kilgore.
LaRandion Dowden and Connor Cuff, Carthage: Dowden carried 14 times for 89 yards and scored three touchdowns in one half of action in the Bulldogs' 42-0 win over Marshall. Cuff, who played just three quarters, completed 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and three scores.
Noah Carter, Luke Baker and Holden Hodges, White Oak: Carter had 321 all-purpose yards in a 55-29 loss to Brook Hill. He rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, caught two passes for 19 yards and had 128 return yards - including a 99-yard kickoff return for a score. On defense, he recorded six tackles and intercepted a pass. Baker finished with 10 tackles, and Hodges had seven tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.
Jaylen Holloway, Pittsburg: Holloway carried 19 times for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Pirates' loss to Frisco Independence.
Cole Watson, Braden Mimbs and Cullen Fite, Tatum: Watson rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns and Mimbs carried 16 times for 178 yards and two scores in the Eagles' win over West Rusk. Fite recorded nine tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a QB pressure.
Andon Mata and Geremiah Smith, West Rusk: Mata completed 31 of 42 passes for 415 yards and six touchdowns in a loss to Tatum. Smith caught nine passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
Chase Johnson, Jakevian Rodgers and Amarion Simon-Jones, Daingerfield: Johnson completed 20 of 32 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns and Rodgers had eight catches for 256 yards and three scores in a loss to Center. Simon-Jones returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD.
Colt Sparks, Cayden Dotson, Caleb McKinney and Tristan Peterson, Sabine: Sparks completed 21 of 33 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the Cardinals' loss to Mount Vernon. Fortson caught four passes for 91 yards and 2 TD ad McKinney had eight catches for 80 yards. Peterson recorded 20 tackles and a sack.
Kamran William, E.J. Burns, Da’travion Smith and Judsen Carter, Jefferson: Williams carried 14 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 35-24 win over Hughes Springs. Burns threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 86 yards and a TD. Smith recorded 28 tackles (14 solos), and Carter finished with 16 tackles.
Calan Castles, J.Koby Williams and Bo Hammons, Beckville: Castles completed 5 of 8 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 45 yards and recorded 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the Bearcats' win over Elysian Fields. Williams rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown and caught a 10-yard TD pass and Hammons had 81 rushing yards and a TD and 3 catches for 79 yards and two scores.
Slayden Wright, Juan Garcia, Brandon Barber and Matthew Clawson, Ore City: Wright rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and Garcia picked up 113 yards on the ground for Ore City in a 15-13 loss to Quitman. Barber finished with 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble, and Clawson had six tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs: Bolden carried 28 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ loss to Jefferson.
Jaden Chavers, Cooper Vestal, Matthew Gipson and Mason Byers, Union Grove: Chavers carried 26 times for 117 yards in the Lions' win over Linden-Kildare. Vestal passed for 75 yards and rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and Gipson and Byers both recorded 12 tackles on the defensive side.
Blaine Cornelius, Draven Ring and Cameron Johnson, Harleton: Cornelius and Ring both reached the century mark on the ground as Harleton rushed for 320 yards in a 41-13 win over Maud. Cornelius carried 16 times for 124 yards and a touchdown and passed for 50 yards and a score and Ring carried 16 times for 100 yards and a TD. Johnson rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass.
Brody Eaves, Clayton Hart, Trent Eaves and Fernando Espinoza, Carlisle: Brody Eaves rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 35 yards in a 50-30 win over Mildred. Hart had five catches for 70 yards and two TDs, and Trent Eaves had three catches for 93 yards and a TD to go along with an interception on defense. Espinoza passed for 243 yards and three TDs and rushed for one TD.
Bryce Still, Anthony Merritt and Jayden Edwards, Overton: Still rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown and passed for 182 yards and three scores in a loss to Colmesneil. Merritt rushed for 114 yards, and Edwards caught three passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola: Pendergrass carried 25 times for 311 yards and 3 TD, caught four passes for 66 yards and a TD, completed 2 of 4 passes for 50 yards and a TD, had 3 2-point conversions - including the game-winner in OT - and recorded 5 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception return for a TD on defense in a 44-43 win over Bullard
Grayson Hearon, Kevin Pierce, Trae Davis and Brayden Tomlinson, Troup: Hearon completed 9 of 18 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers' 60-56 win over Paul Pewitt. Pierce carried 24 times for 210 yards and five touchdowns and caught a 49-yard TD pass. Davis finished with six catches for 245 yards and a TD and returned a kick 85 yards for a score and Tomlinson led the defense with 25 tackles.
Derrick McFall and Montrell Wade, Tyler: McFall entered the game at QB in the second series and completed 10 of 22 passes for 167 yards to help lead the Lions past North Mesquite, 27-23. Wade caught six passes for 113 yards
Mike Jones, Damien Jackson and Jason Tennyson, Malakoff: Jones threw three touchdown passes and rushed for one score in the Tigers' 52-13 win over Gladewater. Jackson had one TD run and caught two touchdown passes, and Tennyson scored three times on the ground.
Kyler Finney, Winnsboro: Finney completed 21 of 28 passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-28 win over New Boston. Finney targeted eight different receivers on the night and five different Red Raiders caught TD passes.
Ayden Barrett, Quasy Warren and Jachin Salas, Bullard: Barrett completed 22 of 40 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Mineola. Warren carried 31 times for 253 yards and three touchdowns, and Salas finished with seven catches for 94 yards and two TDs.
David Potter and Javari Johnson, Texas High: Potter passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns and Johnson carried eight times for 131 yards and two TDs - including a 93-yarder - in a win over Tyler Legacy.
J.T. Williams, Grant Turner and Jamarion Johnson, Grace: Williams completed 10 of 13 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and two scores in a 56-21 win over Lone Oak. Turner caught four passes for 100 yards and a TD, and Johnson rushed for 113 yards and one score.
Jaxyn Rogers, Brownsboro: Rogers threw touchdown passes of 61, 30, 51 and 23 yards in the Bears' win over Spring Hill.
Kaden Dixon and Jake Morris, Center: Dixon scored six times on the ground on runs of 54, 45, 6, 17, 2 and 75 yards in the Roughriders' 65-44 win over Daingerfield. Dixon rushed for 354 yards on 37 carries and also had a pair of 2-point conversions. Morris returned a kickoff 82 yards for a TD.
Devin McCuin, Jacksonville: McCuin returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown and caught a 58-yard TD pass in the Indians' win over Pine Tree.
Preston Anderson, Colt Boyd, Cody Daniels and Fransisco Elizalde, Grand Saline: Anderson completed all 10 of his pass attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 52 yards and three scores in a 42-0 win over Eustace. Boyd had 14 tackles and a sack, Daniels 10 tackles and a blocked punt and Elizalde five tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and two blocked punts.
Frank Smith and K.J. Yarbrough, Arp: Smith completed 10 of 17 passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Tenaha. Yarbrough carried 23 times for 294 yards and two touchdowns.