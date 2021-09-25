Jordan Allen, Jarrett Lewis, Jalen Hale and Chase Smith, Longview: Allen completed 10 of 13 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a pair of scores in the Lobos' 56-28 win over West Mesquite. Lewis carried 21 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns, and Hale caught four passes for 129 yards and three TDS. Smith had four tackles and intercepted two passes on the defensive side.
Jax Stovall, Brennan Ferguson, Ryan McClain, Dominic Alexander, Spring Hill: Stovall completed 20 of 26 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' win over Bullard. Ferguson had seven catches for 139 yards, and McClain finished with seven catches for 123 yards. Alexander caught one pass for 64 yards and a TD and had three tackles, three interceptions, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup on defense.
Jace Mosely and Elijah Nicholson, Hallsville: Mosely completed 18 of 38 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and Nicholson rushed for 115 yards and caught two passes for 106 yards and two scores in the Bobcats' loss to Jacksonville.
Davin Rider, Kilgore: Rider carried nine times for 140 yards and two touchdowns - including an 88-yarder - and returned a blocked field goal 80 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' win over Palestine.
Montrel Hatten, Carthage: Hatten caught six passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over Gilmer.
Jacorey Smith and J.Q. Davis, Marshall: Smith caught four passes for 100 yards and Davis rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown in the Mavericks' 17-10 win over Pine Tree.
Melvin Bates and Ty Price, Pittsburg: Bates carried 26 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Price had 10 tackles and a sack in the Pirates' loss to Malakoff.
Jace Burns, Brannigan Willige, Conner Hubbard, Carter Patterson and Caden Richardson, Sabine: Burns rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 125 yards and a TD in the Cardinals' win over New Boston. Willige rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 17 tackles on defense. Patterson had 18 tackles and a tackle for loss, and Richardson finished with 19 tackles. Hubbard graded out at 88 percent on the offensive line and was a key blocker in a Sabine rushing attack that piled up 390 rushing yards.
Gavin Bzdil, Dylan Creager and Sam Dusek, White Oak: Bzdil rushed for three touchdowns and added seven tackles, a sack and a key fourth-down stop at the end of the game to help the Roughnecks wrap up a 30-20 win over Atlanta. Creager had seven tackles and an interception, and Dusek finished with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Cole Watson, Tesean Hamilton, Zay Thomas, Trey Stevenson and Matt Dykes, Waskom: Watson carried three times for 58 yards and two touchdowns and completed 5 of 6 passes for 85 yards and a TD in the Wildcats' 70-6 win over Ore City. Hamilton carried eight times for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown. Stevenson had 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and a combined sack and Dyles finished with seven tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Andon Mata, Tate Winings and Jamal Ford, West Rusk: Mata rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 91 yards and a score in the Raiders' win over Troup. Winings addee three rushing touchdowns on just 10 carries, and Ford carried 15 times for 164 yards.
Trae Davis, Troup: Davis carried 22 times for 1550 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to West Rusk.
Dee Lewis, Dcorian Wright and Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield: Lewis tossed two TD passes, and Wright rushed for 126 yards in the Tigers' win over DeKalb. Hampton caught one touchdown pass and picked up a fumble by a teammate and took it 35 yards for another touchdown.
Nick Brown, Hughes Springs: Brown carried just four times, but finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs' 56-12 win over New Diana.
Kayden Upchurch, Hawkins: Upchurch carried 18 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion for the Hawks in a 44-20 win over Linden-Kildare.
Ryan Harris, Beckville: Harris carried 13 times for 246 yards and a touchdown, passed for 167 yards and three touchdowns and had eight tackles and an interception on defense in the Bearcats' win over Carlisle.
Clayton Hart and Brody Eaves, Carlisle: Hart rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 59 yards and a TD in the Indians' loss to Beckville. Eaves rushed for 105 yards and a TD, passed for 29 yards and had two catches for 24 yards.
Eli Holt and Derrik McFall, Tyler: McFall returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, and Holt passed for 180 yards and one score to go along with a rushing TD in the Lions' win over McKinney North.
Austin Reed, Mount Vernon: Reed had 14 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, four QB pressures and a fumble recovery in the Tigers' win over Rains.
Tyler Jones, Tyson Berry and Ladainian Mosley, Chapel Hill: Jones completed 10 of 10 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 57-21 win over Athens. Berry caught five passes for 144 yards, and Mosley recorded two sacks.
Patrick Daniels, Lindale: Daniels carried 26 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' win over Mabank.
Jackson Rainey, Demarcus Stinnett, Luca Kozhev, Beau Barton and K.D. Erskine, Van: Rainey completed 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards and a TD in the Vandals' 52-35 win over Center. Stinnett rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries. Kozhev caught seven passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Barton recorded 16 tackles and four tackles for loss, and Erskine had 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.
Owen McCown, Heston Kelly and Caleb Ferrara, Rusk: McCown completed 22 of 30 passes for 279 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and a TD in a 55-41 win over Brownsboro. Kelly caught 12 passes for 105 yards and a two touchdowns, and Ferrara recorded 15 tackles.
Nathaniel Hampton and Tra Brown, Winona: Hampton completed 10 of 17 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and Brown had five catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' 28-27 win over Grand Saline.
Kaymon Davis, Cael Bruno and Jared Cook, Frankston: Davis carried 15 times for 140 yards and a touchdown and Bruno rushed for 117 yards and two scores and threw a TD pass in Frankston's 34-3 win over Big Sandy. Cook recorded 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Ayden Barrett and Beaux Christian, Bullard: Barrett completed 17 of 25 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns and Christian had seven catches for 152 yards and a TD in Bullard's loss to Spring Hill.
Keyshawn Walls and Jatavious "Boogie" Johnson, Hooks: Walls carried 21 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and Johnson had 11 tackles and two interceptions in the Hornets' win over Redwater.
Jase Melton, Caleb Amaya, Brett Kindle and Carson Fisher, Grand Saline: Melton passed for 90 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards in a loss to Winona. Amaya rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown. Kindle had five catches for 60 yards and two scores, and Fisher recorded eight tackles and a sack.
Josh Dragoo and Dade Goforth, ET Homeschool: Dragoo threw a 31-yard TD pass, rushed for 136 yards and two scores and caught two passes for 32 yards in East Texas Homeschool's Six Man win over Fruitvale. Goforth rushed for one TD and caught a TD pass.