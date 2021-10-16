Taylor Tatum, Jordan Allen, Devean Isaac and Jeremiah Rougely, Longview: Tatum carried 13 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos' 56-14 win over Sherman. Allen completed 8 of 10 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Isaac recorded 11 tackles, and Rougely had five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Jace Moseley and Joel Ontiveros, Hallsville: Moseley completed 15 of 21 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 49 yards and a TD in the Bobcats' win over Mount Pleasant. Ontiveros kicked field goals of 34 and 22 yards.
J.Q. Davis, Marshall: Davis carried 37 times for 291 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 69 yards and a TD in the Mavericks' win over Whitehouse.
Davin Rider and Kendall Dunn, Kilgore: Rider carried 31 times for 227 yardsand three touchdowns and caught one pass for 19 yards in a win over Chapel Hill. Dunn recorded 10 tackles.
Brandon Tennison and Ashton Haynes, Gilmer: Tennison completed 13 of 19 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 75 yards and a TD in a win over Pittsburg. Haynes rushed for 76 yards and a TD and caught four passes for 53 yards and a score.
Brayden Bolton and Christian Bates, Pittsburg: Bolton completed 4 of 4 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 103 yards and a TD on 18 carries in the Pirates' loss to Gilmer. Bates racked up 12 tackles and a forced fumble.
Jace Burns, Brannigan Willige and Daylon Branham, Sabine: Burns carried 17 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns and completed 9 of 18 passes for 225 yards and two scores in the Cardinals' win over White Oak. Willige carried 18 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns and added 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Branham recorded 14 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Kendric Malone, Tatum: Malone threw three touchdown passes and sealed the win late with a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Eagles' 30-20 win over Atlanta.
Andon Mata, Will Jackson and Jeremiah Edwards, West Rusk: Mata completed 19 of 25 passes for 347 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in the Raiders' 62-0 win over Winona. Jackson caught six passes for 102 yards and two scores, and Edwards recorded 11 tackles and three tackles for loss.
D.J. Feaster, Tesean Hamilton, Cole Watson and Jayvis Jones, Waskom: Feaster carried just five times but rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 77-14 win over Queen City. Hamilton picked up 128 yards and scored four times on 14 carries. Watson rushed for 30 yards and completed 4 of 7 passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns, and Jones caught three passes for 35 yards and two TDS.
Grayson Hearon and Bracy Cover, Troup: Hearon hit on 6 of 19 passing attempts for 136 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown late for Troup in a win over previously unbeaten Harmony. Cover had three catches for 125 yards a TD.
Evan Webber, Weston Seahorn Andrew Mullins, Harmony: Webber led the Eagles with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts in a loss to Troup. Seahorn had an interception for the Eagles, along with six tackles and a pass breakup. Mullins had eight tackles.
Sam Dusek, Rylie Redden, Holden Hodges, Grayson Thompson and Dalton Morgan, White Oak: Dusek had 14 tackles, Redden 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, Hodges six tackles and an interception and Thompson four tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a loss to Sabine. Morgan caught eight passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Tabor Childs and Cameron Johnson, Harleton: Childs carried 29 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns and Johnson had 11 carries for 119 yards and a TD in the Wildcats' 19-13 win over Ore City. Childs also had eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three QB pressures and a forced fumble on defense.
Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield: Hampton scored on a 40-yard run and returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers' win over Redwater.
Jeremy Kyle, Brett Byrd and Allen Nigreville, Ore City: Kyle passed for 130 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 95 yards in a loss to Harleton. Byrd carried 20 times for 118 yards and a touchdown and recorded 11 tackles, and Nigreville caught four passes for 95 yards and a a TD to go along with nine tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
J'Koby Williams, Ryan Harris, Will Bogs and Matt Barr, Beckville: Williams carried seven times for 75 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 55 yards and a TD, returned three punts for 71 yards, returned a kickoff 12 yards and added six tackles on defense in a 63-12 win over Linden-Kildare. Harris passed for 90 yards and four touchdowns, caught a 21-yard pass, rushed for 63 yards and a TD and added 12 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in three quarters. Bogs rushed for 125 yards on eight carries, and Barr caught a pair of TD passes.
Jeramy Torres, Hawkins: Torres carried 18 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns, completed 4 of 4 passes for 116 yards and a TD, caught one pass for 13 yards and added a trio of two-point conversions in the Hawks' 36-14 win over Frankston.
Blake Moore, Adam Hanson, Harlee Kirbis and Cooper Vestal, Union Grove: Moore had 18 tackles, Hanson 12 tackles and Kirbis 14 tackles in the Lions' 13-12 win over Big Sandy. Kirbis also caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Vestal rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown and completed 8 of 12 passes for 87 yards and a TD.
Cael Bruno, Frankston: Bruno carried seven times for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the Indians' loss to Hawkins.
Ty Arroyo and Jaden Crane, Athens: Arroyo completed 18 of 26 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Lindale. Crane had 11 catches for 116 yards and two scores.
Lance Jackson, Pleasant Grove: Jackson recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a QB pressure in the Hawks' win over North Lamar.
Jack Plunk, Larandion Dowden and Xavier Nash, Atlanta: Plunk passed for 237 yards, Dowden rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns and Nash recorded 13 tackles in the Rabbits' loss to Tatum.
Eli Holt, MaKavion Potts and Derrick McFall, Tyler: Holt completed 12 of 16 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards and a TD in the Lions' 48-10 win over Wylie East. Potts caught four passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns and McFall returned a punt 84 yards for a TD.
Jamarion Miller and Aaron Sears, Tyler Legacy: Miller rushed for 70 yards, caught two passes for 68 yards and scored three touchdowns in the second half as Legacy rallied for a 49-27 win over Mesquite Horn. Sears carried seven times for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Jermany Walker, Palestine: Walker rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in the Wildcats' win over Henderson.
Jase Melton, Bryan Elizalde and Payton Butterfield, Grand Saline: Melton completed 6 of 9 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 174 yards and two scores in the Indians' win over Quitman. Elizalde had 11 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, and Butterfield finished with 11 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Josh Green, Whitehouse: Green rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown and threw a TD pass in the Wildcats' loss to Marshall.