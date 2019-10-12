■ Kaden Meredith, Kyas Moore and Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, Longview: Meredith carried 22 times for 333 yards andthree touchdowns in the Lobos’ 44-20 win over Mesquite Horn. Moore caught five passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson-Jamerson recorded 10 tackles and a sack.
■ D.J. Freeman, Tyler Sheffield, Keith Wright and Ryan Levingston, Pine Tree: Freeman carried 14 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns and tossed a pair of TD passes in the Pirates’ 42-25 win over Jacksonville. Sheffield finished with 25 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Wright finished with nine tackles and a tackle for loss, and Levingston recorded 10 tackles and two stops for losses.
■ Darrell Bush, Gilmer: Bush carried 24 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 42-34 win over Spring Hill.
■ Gage White, Jay Rockwell, Jonathan Clopton and Logan Hutchison, Spring Hill: White passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns, and Rockwell had nine catches for 142 yards and two scores in a loss to Gilmer. Clopton finished with 11 tackles and a tackle for loss. Hutchison had six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a QB pressure.
■ Donovan Adkins, Brian Brown and Zack Williams, Kilgore: Adkins intercepted three passes, recorded three tackles, scored on rushing touchdown and caught two passes in Kilgore’s 35-7 win over Chapel Hill. Brown finished with 15 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Williams had 10 tackles and an interception.
■ Savion Williams and Demarcus Williams, Marshall: Savion Williams completed 11 of 16 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a TD in a 40-21 win over Mount Pleasant. Demacus Williams rushed for 89 yards and had three catches for 124 yards and two scores.
■ Mason Courtney, Carthage: Courtney accounted for 227 yards in the Bulldogs’ 21-7 win over Van. He finished with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 92 yards.
■ Brayden Bolton and Christian Bates, Pittsburg: Bolton carried 22 times for 135 yards and a touchdown and Bates recorded 10 tackles and four tackles for loss in a loss to Pleasant Grove.
■ Kylan Thomas, Dee Blck, Khalil Brasher, Dimauntrez Haggerty and Tyler Cherry, Jefferson: Thomas rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and passed for one score in the Bulldogs’ 47-16 win over Mount Vernon. Black carried 17 times for 194 yards and four touchdowns. Brasher recorded 15 tackles and two tackles for loss. Haggerty had 15 tackles, and Cerry recorded 11 tackles.
■ Brannigan Willige, Landon McKinney, Clayton Simmons, Cayden Fortson, Brent Warren and Tristan Green, Sabine: Willige carried 20 times for 152 yards, and McKinney rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown and threw two TD passes to Simmons in a win over Winnsboro. Fortson finished with 10 tackles and an interception, Warren 13 tackles and Green 11 tackles.
■ Hunter McNeel, Isaac Edwards, Kyle Henry and Trent Hart, Harmony: McNeel finished with 11 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss in a win over Winona. He returned his fumble 44 yards for a touchdown with six minutes remaining for the go-ahead touchdown. Edwards had eight tackles and four tackles for loss, Henry eight tackles and two pass breakups and Hart eight tackles and four tackles for loss.
■ Jaylon Shelton, West Rusk: Shelton completed 10 of 18 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for one score in a 30-6 win over White Oak.
■ Tanner McKinney, Colton Cobb, Bo Reddic, Rylie Redden and Sam Dusek, White Oak: McKinney recorded 11 tackles and an interception. Cobb had 17 tackles, Reddic six tackles and a fumble recovery, Redden nine tackles and a sack and Dusek 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
■ Ryan Wilkerson and Chris Smith, Elysian Fields: Wilkerson passed for 235 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 61 yards in a 51-6 win over Queen City. Smith rushed for 94 yards and five TDs and caught five passes for 75 yards.
■ Trayvon Kennedy and Collin Cook, Hughes Springs: Kennedy carried 26 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs’ win over Atlanta. Cook returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, booted a couple of extra points and a 31-yard field goal and recorded eight tackles.
■ Josh Reeves, Waskom: Reeves scored on a couple of 3-yard runs and tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass in the Wildcats’ 22-13 win over previously unbeaten DeKalb.
■ La-Jathan Allen and Keiuntray Hawkins, Paul Pewitt: Allen rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns and also recorded 12 tackles, a sack, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in the Brahmas’ 47-21 win over New Diana. Hawkins added 143 rushing yards and one TD and also recorded three sacks defensively.
■ Ryan Shastid, Ore City: Shastid had eight takles, three tackles for loss, a sack, two QB pressures and a fumble recovery in a loss to Daingerfield.
■ Hunter Wallace, Harleton: Wallace carried 27 times for 318 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 42-14 win over Beckville.
■ Ryan Harris and Jeremiah Steph, Beckville: Harris passed for 66 yards, rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown and recorded 10 tackles and four tackles for loss in a loss to Harleton. Steph finished with nine tackles and two tackles for loss.
■ Carlos DeLeon and Levi Gholson, Carlisle: DeLeon rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 118 yards and one score in a 34-0 win over Cushing. Gholson recovered two fumbles and picked off a pass, scoring once on defense.
■ Brantley Murray, Michael Colbert, Cristian Aguillon and Clay Joyner, Union Hill: Murray rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns and recorded eight tackles, a tackle for loss and two forced fumbles in a 52-7 win over Trinidad. Colbert and Aguillon both scored two rushing touchdowns, and Aguillon added seven tackles and two pass breakups. Joyner finished with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
■ Tristen Shewmake, Bullard: Shewmake passed for 74 yards and carried 26 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns in Bullard’s 21-16 win over Wills Point.
■ ViDareous High, Harmony West, Cayle Irvin and Foster Hall, Alto: High carried nine times for 123 yards and a touchdown in the Yellowjackets’ 41-14 win over Big Sandy. West passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and recorded 10 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack. Irvin recorded 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble, and Hall had 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
■ Connor Bragg and Gunner Nelson, Joaquin: Bragg carried nine times for 200 yards and three touchdowns, and Nelson picked up 110 yards and scored twice on six carries in a 60-15 win over Linden-Kildare.
■ Gustavo Sanchez and Trevion Sneed Mineola: Sanchez kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Yellowjackets to a 17-14 win over Gladewater. Sneed rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown and recorded 15 tackles.
■ Dominique Allen, Winnsboro: Allen carried 16 times for 184 yards and a touchdown and caught an 11-yard TD pass in a loss to Sabine.