Haynes King, Kaden Meredith and Tyree Hale, Longview: King completed 14 of 17 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos' win over North Mesquite. Meredith carried just nine times, but finished with 94 yards and three touchdowns. Hale recorded seven tackles and two tackles for loss.
D.J. Freeman, Tyler Sheffield and Ryan Levingston, Pine Tree: Freeman rushed for 118 yards and passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates' loss to Whitehouse. Sheffield rushed for 103 yards and three scores and Levingston recorded nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
Joe Jordan and Savion Williams, Marshall: Jordan carried 12 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the Mavericks' 44-20 win over Nacogdoches. Williams carried 11 times for 115 yards and a touchdown and passed for 71 yards and a TD.
Carter Rogas, Hallsville: Rogas carried 20 times for 133 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Bobcats' loss to Lindale.
Kennieth Lacy, Donovan Adkins and Deundre Blanton, Kilgore: Lacy carried 22 times for 147 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' win over Van. Adkins caught two passes for 25 yards and had 10 tackles, an interception, two passes defended and a fumble recovery on defense. Blanton recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Caleb Medford, Kevin Fields, Cameron Walker and Eli Jones, Henderson: The Lion quartet combined to rush for 556 yards and seven touchdowns in a 63-35 win over Chapel Hill. Fields had 175 yards and a touchdown, Medford 157 yards and two scores, Walker 153 yards and three TDs and Jones 71 yards and one score.
Kai Horton, Mason Courtney and Kelvontay Dixon, Carthage: Horton passed for 217 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of TD strikes to Dixon, in a 43-0 win over Palestine. Courtney rushed for 152 yards.
Darrell Bush, Gilmer: Bush carried 29 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Pittsburg.
Landon McKinney, Tristan Green, Brent Warren, Asher Foster and Fernando Jaimes, Sabine: McKinney passed for 168 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 105 yards and a score in Sabine's 31-6 win over Mineola. Foster had nine tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and three tackles for loss. Warren finished with 11 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and three tackles for loss and Green had 11 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. Jaimes booted field goals of 39, 38 and 26 yards.
Tristan Holmes, Malachi Gordon, Austin Moran and Zach Villareal, Gladewater: Holmes threw touchdown passes of 25 and 36 yards and scored once on a 20-yard run in the Bears' 44-0 win over White Oak. Gordon rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. Moran had 12 tackles, and Villareal finished with 10 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Kylan Thomas, Dee Black and Dimauntrez Haggerty, Jefferson: Thomas passed for 134 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another TD in a loss to Atlanta. Black carried 21 times for 174 yards, and Haggerty finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Zane Freeman, Andy Prazak, Will Leslie and Carson Willeford, New Diana: Freeman rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and Prazak kicked a pair of field goals in the Eagles' win over DeKalb. Leslie recorded two sacks, and Willeford had 14 tackles, a sack and a blocked punt.
Trent Hart, Hunter McNeel and Josh Parrish, Harmony: Hart rushed for one touchdown and added seven tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown in the Eagles' 42-0 win over Arp. McNeel added 13 tackles, and Parrish had three tackles, a fumble recovery, a QB pressure and two tackles for loss.
Ty Freeman, Jose Lopez and Allen Nigreville, Ore City: Freeman completed 15 of 25 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns in the Rebels' 49-21 win over Queen City. Lopez carried 15 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and Nigreville rushed for one touchdown and caught five passes for 47 yards and two TDS.
KaVontae Bradley-Starling and Dalone Fuller, Tatum: Bradley-Starling returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown, and Fuller had a 60-yard interception return for a score in Tatum's 29-24 win over West Rusk.
Deiontray Hill and Keiuntray Hawkins, Paul Pewitt: Hill scored on runs of 6 and 5 and 7 yards, and Hawkins had TD runs of 8 and 38 yards in the Brahmas' 45-33 win over Elysian Fields.
Chris Smith, Elysian Fields: Smith scored on runs of 6, 64, 23, 16 and 4 yards in a loss to Paul Pewitt.
Trayvon Kennedy, Hughes Springs: Kennedy carried just 10 times, but finished with 216 yards and scored twice in a 48-0 win over Redwater.
Jakobie Craver, Daingerfield: Craver carried 15 times for 262 yards and four touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and had 34 kick return yards in a win over Waskom.
Colton Cobb and Rylie Redden, White Oak: Cobb recorded 1 tackles and Redden had seven tackles and four tackles for loss in a loss to Gladewater.
Jamion Turner and Alex Garza, Carlisle: Turner rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns, caught a TD pass and recorded nine tackles, five tackles for loss and a blocked kick in the Indians' win over Union Grove. Garza recorded seven tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Colter Klingler, Aaron Jones an Ryan Harris, Beckville: Klingler recorded 12 tackles and a forced fumble, Jones 12 tackles and Harris 11 tackles in the Bearcats' loss to Joaquin. Harris also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Trey Schuler and Nate Holloway, Linden-Kildare: Schuler had seven tacklesand two tackles for loss, and Holloway finished with 11 tackles in a loss to Timpson.
Zach Conde and Kayden Upchurch, Hawkins: Conde rushed for a touchdown and passed for a TD in the Hawks' win over Big Sandy. Upchurch rushed for 135 yards and caught a TD pass.
Kaden Casey, Whitehouse: Casey carried 28 times for 271 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 129 yards and a TD in a win over Pine Tree.
Bryson Donnell, Tyler Lee: Donnell carried just eight times but rushed for 231 yards and scored on runs of 49, 15, 79 and 75 yards in a loss to Rockwall.
Jordan Jenkins, Conner Boyette and Airik Williams, Lindale: Jenkins carried 22 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passed for 69 yards and a TD in a win over Mount Pleasant. Boyette caught seven passes for 89 yards and a TD and rushed for 24 yards, and Williams had five tackles, four tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
Ed Wilder and Jamarian Brown, Mount Pleasant: Wilder returned the game's opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, and Brown had a 71-yard interception return for a score in a loss to Lindale. Brown also caught four passes for 45 yards.
Je'Darius Bolton, Aaron Skinner, ViDareous High, Todd Duplichain, Clayton Terry and Harmon West, Alto: Bolton rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, Skinner 117 yards and three TDs and High had TDs on two of his four carries as Alto rolled up 311 yards on the ground in a 61-0 win over Cushing. Duplichain recovered a fumble in the end zone, Terry had a 26-yard fumble return for a TD and West recorded 10 tackles to lead the defense.
Nico Flores and Seth Moss, Brook Hill: Flores scored touchdowns on all three of his first-half carries (3, 2, 5), and Moss had two of Brook Hill's three interceptions in a 41-0 win over McKinney Christian.
Tyson Berry and Keyjun Thomas, Chapel Hill: Berry caught six passes for 144 yards and rushed for 47 yards in a loss to Henderson. Thomas accounted for three touchdowns.