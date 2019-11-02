Haynes King, Kaden Meredith, Tyshawn Taylor, Drew Beltran, Joe Jones and Patrick Webb, Longview: King passed for 160 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards in the Lobos' 49-7 win over Tyler Lee. Meredith carried 17 times for 107 yards anda touchdown. Taylor had eight tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. Beltran and Jones recorded two sacks apiece, and Webb returned both of this interceptions for touchdowns.
D.J. Freeman and Tyler Sheffield, Pine Tree: Freeman carried 17 times for 166 yards and a touchdown and passed for 158 yards and a TD in the Pirates' 49-22 loss to Lindale. Sheffield carried 12 times for 103 yards.
Gage White, Jay Rockwell, Vencent Rockwell and Jonathan Clopton, Spring Hill: White threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jay Rockwell and added a touchdown run in a loss to Pleasant Grove. Vencent Rockwell finished with 11 tackles, and Clopton had nine tackles and three pass breakups.
Savion Williams and Dominique Williams, Marshall: Savion Williams carried 22 times for 140 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 80 yards in a 35-8 win over Whitehouse. Dominique Williams carried nine times for 142 yards.
Sam Witt and Brian Brown, Kilgore: Witt and Brown both recorded 10 tackles in a loss to Palestine.
Kai Horton, Mason Courtney and Kel Williams, Carthage: Horton passed for 261 yards and a touchdown, Williams caught five passes for 96 yards and a TD and Courtney added 97 rushing yards and three catches for 20 yards in a 34-14 win over Henderson.
Kevin Fields, Henderson: Fields rushed for 107 yards in a loss to Carthage.
Braydon Bolton, Issam Toler and Christian Bates, Pittsburg: Bolton carried 15 times for 131 yards and four touchdowns in the Pirates' win over Liberty-Eylau. Toler finished with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two QB pressures and a fumble return of 12 yards for a touchdown. Bates had 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a QB pressure.
Jalen Williams and Caleb Jones, Mount Pleasant: Jones carried 19 times for 167 yards, and Williams finished with 23 carries for 150 yards and a couple of touchdowns in a 33-27 win over Jacksonville.
Tristan Holmes, D.J. Allen, Eligia Carter and Zach Villareal, Gladewater: Holmes passed for 227 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-16 win over Sabine. Allen caught three passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns and added two interceptions defensively. Carter rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Villareal recorded 13 tackles and a forced fumble.
Landon McKinney, A.J. Gresham and Jace Burns, Sabine: McKinney passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Gladewater. Gresham had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, and Burns finished with two catches for 75 yards and one TD
Gavin Smith and Talon Winings, West Rusk: Smith rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and recovered an onside kick with his team clinging to a four-point lead late in the game as West Rusk edged Winnsboro, 37-33. Winings caught three passes for 89 yards and threw a touchdown pass.
Gage Goddard, Michael Everett, Kyle Henry and Hunter McNeel, Harmony: Goddard completed 7 of 16 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and added a pair of touchdown runs in the Eagles' 54-40 win over Frankston. Everett carried 25 times for 280 yards and three touchdowns and had two catches for 79 yards and another score. Henry recorded 15 tackles and two tackles for loss, and McNeel had 13 tackles, a QB pressure and two tackles for loss.
Chris Smith and Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields: Smith carried 30 times for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Yellowjackets' 27-7 win over New Diana.
Jakobie Craver, Zaylon Jeter and Ishmael Allen, Daingerfield: Craver rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns and had one reception for 52 yards in a 42-38 win over Paul Pewitt. Jeter completed 14 of 16 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns and carried 20 times for 92 yards and two more scores. Allen recorded 17 tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss.
La-Jathan Allen, Kadrien Johnson, Colby Frost and Keiuntray Hawkins, Paul Pewitt: Allen rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown, and Johnson added 113 yards and three rushing touchdowns in a loss to Daingerfield. Frost recorded 17 tackles and three tackles for loss, and Hawkins had 12 tackles, a sack and on tackle for loss.
Kylan Thomas, Dee Black, Dimauntrez Haggerty, Dameon Warren and Tyler Cherry, Jefferson: Thomas passed for 58 yards and a touchdown and carried 13 times for 195 yards and four scores in a win over Hooks. Black picked up 167 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Haggerty had 20 tackles, Warren 15 stops and Cherry 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Matthew Bower, Union Grove: Bower carried 19 times for 156 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 16 yards and finished with seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the Lions' 40-0 win over Cushing.
Mason Johnson, La'Davion Johnson, Duece Schuler, Nate Holloway and Nic Kunze, Linden-Kildare: Johnson completed 10 of 15 passes for 155 yards and four touchdowns as Linden-Kildare kept its playoff hopes alive with a 28-24 win over Beckville. Johnson rushed for 119 yards on 23 carries. Schuler had two catches for 84 yards, including the game-winning TD grab with a minute remaining. Holloway finished with 17 tackles, and Kunze had 10 tackles and a forced fumble.
Ty Freeman and Ryan Shastid, Ore City: Freeman completed 16 of 23 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one TD in a 48-18 loss to DeKalb. Shastid recorded 20 tackles.
Milo Morrison, Ryan Harris, Colter Klingler and Landon Dixon, Beckville: Morrison carried 25 times for 230 yards and added eight tackles on defense in a loss to Linden-Kildare. Harris rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns and added seven tackles defensively. Klingler finished with eight tackles and two tackles for loss, and Dixon had four tackles and a fumble recovery.
Hunter Wallace, Harleton: Wallace carried 30 times for 116 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Wildcats' 22-14 win over Garrison.
Carlos DeLeon, Jamion Turner, Alex Garza and Louie Garza, Carlisle: DeLeon carried 24 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns and completed 8 of 12 passes for 134 yards in a win over Big Sandy. Turner added 16 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns, one catch for 22 yards and nine tackles and a blocked kick. Garza finished with nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble, and Garza recorded eight tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a QB pressure
Brantley Murray, Cristian Aguillon and JaKobe Griffis, Union Hill: Murray rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns, passed for a touchdown and had two interceptions on defense in a 68-0 win over Fruitvale. Aguillon rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown and added a fumble recovery and Griffis returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown.
Jordan Jenkins, Sam Peterson, Conner Boyette and Jessie Hamelinck, Lindale: Jenkins rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns, caught three passes for 101 yards and a TD and had a 26-yard kickoff return in a win over Pine Tree. Peterson passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns and added 88 rushing yards and one score. Boyette caught 10 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Hamelinck recorded six tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
Tristen Shewmake and Nicholas Hooley, Bullard: Shewmake completed 12 of 18 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards in a 35-34 loss to Brownsboro. Hooley caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Aaron Skinner, Harmon West, Cayle Irvin and Josh Castillo, Alto: Skinner carried 19 times for 254 yards and five touchdowns in a 57-8 win over Hawkins. West passed for 141 yards and a touchdown and recorded eight tackles on defense. Irvin recorded 14 tackles and two stops for losses, and Castillo had eight tackles and three TFL.
Patrick Clater and Chris Carpenter, Jacksonville: Clater passed for 320 yards, and Carpenter had five catches for 131 yards in a loss to Mount Pleasant.
Darion Peace, Malakoff: Peace threw touchdown passes of 24, 29, 80 and 60 yards and added a 1-yard TD run in a 72-0 win over Eustace.
Jayton Moffatt and Zion Dunn, Van: Moffatt passed for 188 yards and five touchdowns and Dunn rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown in the Vandals' 55-27 win over Chapel Hill
Kejun Thomas, Chapel HIll: Thomas caught 10 passes for 194 yards in a loss to Van.
Jeremiah Davis, Palestine: Davis rushed for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win over Kilgore.
Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola: Pendergrass caught a 47-yard touchdown pass, scored on a 15-yard run and added a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 34-0 win over Tatum.