■ D.J. Freeman, Tyler Sheffield, J.J. Sparkman and Gabe Adams, Pine Tree: Freeman rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 305 yards and two more scores in the Pirates’ 56-25 win over Mount Pleasant. Sheffield rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Sparkman caught 11 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and Adams had seven catches for 114 yards and a TD.
■ Kaleb Thompson and Caleb Jones, Mount Pleasant: Thompson completed 14 of 21 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, and Jones caught five passes for 113 yards and a TD in the Tigers loss to Pine Tree.
■ Gage White, Jay Rockwell, Tyrese Jones, Donavan Tennison and Curtis Crowe, Spring Hill: White completed 20 of 27 passes for 461 yards and six touchdowns in the Panthers’ 47-21 win over Silsbee. Rockwell had six catches for 174 yards and three touchdowns, and Jones hauled in seven passes for 153 yards and one TD. Tennision recorded 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup, and crowe had seven tackles, two forced fumbles and two PBUs.
■ Savion Williams. Dominique Williams and Joe Jordan, Marshall: Savion Williams passed for 107 yards and also rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 47-15 win over Hallsville. Dominique Williams carried 10 times for 141 yards, and Joe Jordan had 11 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
■ Kai Horton and Kelvontay Dixon, Carthage: Horton completed 17 of 28 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win over Pleasant Grove. Dixon caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
■ Davion Smith, Eddie Ray and Mason Hurt, Gilmer: Smith rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Hurt completed 9 of 15 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 43-7 win over Bullard. Ray caught TD passes of 64 and 17 yards.
■ Kemarian McCain, Braydon Bolton and Promous Morrison, Pittsburg: McCain completed 17 of 23 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards in a win over Rusk. Bolton rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 28 yards, and Morrison finished with six catches for 70 yards and one touchdown.
■ Landon McKinney, Brannigan Willige, A.J. Gresham, Tristan Green and Carter Patterson, Sabine: McKinney carried 27 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 117 yards and another score in the Cardinals’ win over Tatum. Willige carried 23 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Gresham had four catches for 94 yards and a TD, and Green and Patterson both recorded 13 tackles.
■ Kendric Malone, Tatum: Malone threw three TD passes and rushed for another score in the Eagles’ loss to Sabine.
■ Eligia Carter, Landon Ellis, Zach Villareal, Zach Tyeskie and Austin Moran, Gladewater: Carter rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 52 yards in a win over West Rusk. Ellis (13 tackles), Villareal (13 tackles, interception), Moran (11 tackles) and Tyeskie (10 tackles) led the Bears on defense.
■ Trayvon Kennedy, Isaiah Bolden and Tyson Daigle, Hughes Springs: Kennedy carried 27 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns and also had seven tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. Bolden picked up 122 yards on 167 carries in the Mustangs’ 29-28 win over Jefferson. Daigle rushed for a pair of touchdowns.
■ Kylan Thomas, Dee Black, Christian Shepard, Tyler Cherry, Dimauntrez Haggerty and Khalil Brasher, Jefferson: Thomas passed for 197 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 123 yards and another score in the Bulldogs’ loss to Hughes Springs. Black returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and Shepard had five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Cherry recorded 19 tackles, Haggerty 18 and Brasher 17.
■ Gage Goddard, Michael Everett, Isaac Edwards, Hunter McNeel and Caleb McNeil, Harmony: Goddard passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagle’s 44-30 win over Troup. Everett rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards had a pair of two-point conversions on offense and led the defense with 13 tackles and two tackles for loss. McNeel finished with eight tackles, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss, and McNeil had an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
■ Blake Barlow, Brian Williams, Sam Dusek and J.J. Laughlin, White Oak: Barlow passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and Williams caught four passes for 161 yards and two scores in a loss to Winnsboro. Dusek had six tackles and a fumble recovery, and Laughlin intercepted a pass.
■ LaDavion Johnson and Nate Holloway, Linden-Kildare: Johnson rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and Holloway recorded 11 tackles in the Tigers’ loss to Garrison.
■ Sebastian Porter, Garrison: Porter rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Bulldogs’ win over Linden-Kildare.
■ Brantley Murray, Cristian Aguillon, Lawton Flinn and Clay Joyner, Union Hill: Murray rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 71 yards in a win over Oakwood. Aguillon recorded 16 tackles and a tackle for loss and was 5-for-6 on extra points. Flinn had six tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, and Joyner recorded nine tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked PAT.
■ Kitan Crawford and Cameron Ford, John Tyler: Crawford rushed for 72 yards, caught a TD pass and returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown in the Lions’ 48-7 win over Wylie East. Ford completed 13 of 19 passes for 250 yards and also rushed for 64 yards.
■ Garrett Bussey, Trinity School of Texas: Bussey caught TD passes of 29 and 28 yards and also scored on a 20-yard run in the Titans’ loss to Tyler Street.