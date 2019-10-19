Kaden Meredith, Haynes King, Tyshawn Taylor and Tyree Hale, Longview: Meredith carried 11 times for 162 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 14 yards in the Lobos’ 49-13 win over Rockwall-Heath. King completed 10 of 14 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Hale recorded 12 tackles, and Taylor had 17 tackles.
D.J. Freeman, Tyler Sheffield, Gabe Adams and J.J. Sparkman, Pine Tree: Freeman rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 222 yards and two scores in a 38-28 win over Nacogdoches. Sheffield rushed for 104 yards. Adams caught four passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Sparkman had seven catches for 93 yards and a score.
Gage White, Jay Rockwell, Zach Henry, Casey Mudoh, Vencent Rockwell, Terrance Head and Curtis Crowe, Spring Hill: White completed his first nine passes of the night and finished with five TD passes in the Panthers’ 56-7 win over Liberty-Eylau. Jay Rockwell had a pair of TD receptions, Henry caught two TD passes and returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown. Mudoh recorded eight tackles and two sacks. Vencent Rockwell had 12 tackles and three sacks. Head recovered two fumbles, and Crowe intercepted two passes.
Savion Williams and Lyrik Rawls, Marshall: Williams passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 142 yards and two more scores in a win over Jacksonville. Rawls caught three passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.
Caleb Medford, Henderson: Medford, who missed last week’s game with an injury, was a game-time decision on Friday in a win over Kilgore and he came up big for the Lions — rushing for two touchdowns and passing for another in a 36-29 win.
Dalton McElyea and Brian Brown, Kilgore: McElyea passed for 144 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass in a loss to Henderson. Brown caught six passes for 54 yards and two scores and recorded 13 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
Mason Courtney, Kai Horton, Kel Williams and Kelvontay Dixon, Carthage: Courtney rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 13 yards and another score in a 40-14 win over Chapel Hill. Horton completed 14 of 20 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns, and Williams had five catches for 125 yards. Dixon caught two passes for 71 yards, both going the distance (67 and 4 yards).
Carson Trainor and Justice Nelson, Hallsville: Trainor had nine tackles and two tackles for loss, and Nelson finished with nine tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack in a loss to Mount Pleasant.
Landon McKinney, Tristan Green, Brent Warren, Bre’den Ford and Cayden Fortson, Sabine: McKinney carried 24 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns and threw one TD pass in the Cardinals’ win over West Rusk. Green had 16 tackles, a fumble recovery and a two tackles for loss. Warren finished with 15 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. Ford had 13 tackles and a tackle for loss and Fortson picked off a pass and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
Zane Freeman and Keke Nelson, New Diana: Freeman carried 27 times for 270 yards and three touchdowns and also recorded 13 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery and placed three punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in win over Ore City. Nelson rushed for one touchdown, caught three passes for 79 yards and a touchdown and recorded five tackles and an interception return for a score.
Ty Freeman and Jose Lopez, Ore City: Freeman completed 21 of 34 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns and caught a TD pass in a loss to New Diana. Lopez rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 36 yards and recorded 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Hunter Walace and Cole Ring, Harleton: Wallace carried 26 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns, and Ring added 14 carries for 122 yards in a 28-13 win over Tenaha.
Dee Lewis, Jakobie Craver and Zay Parker, Daingerfield: Lewis passed for 332 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for two more touchdowns and on defense recorded three tackles, a tackle for loss, two pass breakups and a highlight reel, one-handed interception in a 62-0 win over Queen City. Craver carried 13 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns, and Parker caught five passes for 144 yards and two TDs.
Gage Goddard, Michael Everett, Kyle Henry and Hunter Eitel, Harmony: Goddard completed 6 of 7 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Quitman. Everett carried six times for 120 yards and a touchdown. Henry had nine tackles and a tackle for loss, and Eitel recorded 10 tackles and an interception.
Colton Cobb and Bo Reddic, White Oak: Cobb recorded 14 tackles, and Reddic had 10 tackles and three tackles for loss in a loss to Mineola.
Jaylon Shelton, West Rusk: Shelton passed for 180 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Sabine.
La-Jathan Allen, Colby Frost and Tannor Mines, Paul Pewitt: Allen rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns and added 10 tackles and two interceptions in a 32-26 win over DeKalb. Frost had 15 tackles and a forced fumble, and Mines recorded 16 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Andrew Gaul, Hughes Springs: Gaul passed for 160 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 97 yards and three scores in a loss to Hooks.
Kedron Brown and Dakarai Menefee, Big Sandy: Brown rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-19 win over Union Grove. Menefee scored a rushing touchdown early and intercepted a pass with 1:16 remaining to seal the victory for the Wildcats.
Matthew Bower and Kellen Williams, Union Grove: Bower rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Big Sandy. Williams rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and also caught a a touchdown pass.
Ryan Harris, Beckville: Harris carried 21 times for 153 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Garrison.
Carlos DeLeon and Louie Garza, Carlisle: Deleon passed for 177 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Alto. Garza recorded eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Marlin Reeves, Trinity School: Reeves scored on runs of 17, 5 and 2 yards and returned an interception 47 yards for a TD in the Titans’ 51-0 win over Dallas Fairhill.
Brantley Murray, Michael Cobert, Cristian Aguillon and Randy Griffith, Union Hill: Murray rushed for 161 yardsand three touchdowns and passed for 80 yards and three scores in the Bulldogs’ 58-12 win over Leverett’s Chapel. Colber carried seven times for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Aguillon passed for 33 yards, caught a 50-yard TD pass and finished with eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery defensively while converting 4 of 6 extra points. Griffith had six tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.
Harmon West, Jay Pope, Aaron Skinner, Todd Duplichain and Skyler Atkins, Alto: West passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a big defensive night — 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and two interceptions — in a 29-7 win over Carlisle. Pope had two interceptions. Skinner rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown and caught a TD pass. Duplichain caught a TD pass and recorded two sacks, and Atkins finished with seven catches for 101 yards.
Landry Deaton, Winnsboro: Deaton scored four rushing touchdowns — all on 3-yard runs — in a 34-13 win over Tatum.
Jaden Rushing, Rusk: Rushing returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, scored on a 63-yard run and had a 62-yard run to set up another TD in the Eagles’ 32-14 win over Bullard.
Jamarion Miller, Tyler Lee: Miller carried 19 times for 121 yards in a loss to Mesquite.
Darvarious Carter and Mason Vasquez, Hooks: Carter carried 13 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Vasquez passed for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-19 win over Hughes Springs.
Sabastion Porter, Garrison: Porter carried 23 times for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-7 win over Beckville.
Kaden Casey, Whitehouse: Casey carried 12 times for 211 yards and a touchdown and threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Lindale.
Jordan Jenkins, Lindale: Jenkins carried 25 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Whitehouse.
Tristen Shewmake, Bullard: Shewmake passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards in a loss to Rusk.