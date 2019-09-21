■ Kaden Meredith, Malik Cannon, Tyshawn Taylor, Cedric Smith and Drew Beltran, Longview: Meredith carried 23 times for 187 yards and a touchdown — a 91-yarder — in the Lobos’ 17-7 win over West Monroe. Cannon recorded two sacks, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Taylor had 13 tackles and a forced fumble, and Beltran finished with five tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss.
■ Mason Courtney, Rayvon Ingram and Kip Lewis, Carthage: Courtney rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries in the Bulldogs’ win over Gilmer. Ingram and Lewis both recorded 10 tackles.
■ Brian Brown, Kilgore: Brown racked up 14 tackles in a loss to Texas High.
■ Gage White, Kaden Rogers, Vencent Rockwell and Christian Garcia, Spring Hill: White completed 12 of 18 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 34-6 win over Rusk. Rogers finished with 13 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Rockwell recorded seven tackles, a sack, two blocked punts and two QB pressures, and Garcia recorded seven tackles.
■ Robert Hodges and Eli Kates, Gladewater: Hodges finished with 17 tackles, and Kates had four tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in a loss to Pleasant Grove.
■ Jaylon Shelton, Gavin Smith and Talon Winings, West Rusk: Shelton passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 180 yards in a 62-36 win over Palestine Westwood. Smith carried 24 times for 367 yards and four touchdowns, and Winings had 32 rushing yards to go along with four catches for 89 yards.
■ Jose Lopez, Ore City: Lopez carried 18 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 12 yards in a 63-34 loss to Elysian Fields.
■ Zane Freeman, Gage Shields, Cooper Holland, Will Leslie and Cody Stanley, New Diana: Freeman rushed for 159 yards on 19 carries in a 49-6 win over Queen City. Shields passed for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Holland had nine tackles and three tackles for loss. Leslie recorded eight tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery and Stanley finished with six tackles and an interception.
■ Blake Barlow, Micah Gibson, Tanner McKinney, Bo Reddic, Sam Dusek and Carson Roling, White Oak: Barlow passed for 243 yards and three touchdowns and added 78 yards and one rushing TD in a loss to Rains. Gibson caught three passed for 95 yards and a TD. Reddic finished with 13 tackles and six tackles for loss. Dusek recorded 11 tackles and two tackles for loss, and Roling had five stops, including three behind the line of scrimmage.
■ Landon McKinney, Brent Warren, Bre’den Ford and Asher Foster, Sabine: McKinney carried 12 times for 135 yards an three touchdowns and passed for 145 yards in a 35-12 win over Elkhart. Warren recorded 15 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Ford finished with 12 tackles and two pass breakups and Foster had nine tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.
■ Dee Black, Jefferson: Black carried 13 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a win over North Lamar.
Jakobie Craver, Daingerfield: Craver carried 17 times for 116 yards in a loss to DeKalb.
■ Carlos Deleon, Jamion Turner, Louie Garza and Alex Garza, Carlisle: Deleon rushed for 121 yards and Turner added 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns and a defensive touchdown in the Indians’ win over New Boston. Louie Garza had two fumble recoveries, and Alex Garza led with 11 tackles.
■ Trayvon Kennedy and Andrew Gaul, Hughes Springs: Kennedy carried 23 times for 176 yards and six touchdowns in a 50-13 win over Tatum. Gaul recorded 10 tackles and an interception to lead the defense.
■ Cross Holder, La-Jathan Allen, Kadrien Johnson and Na’Qualin Avinger, Paul Pewitt: Holder carried 15 times for 213 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 83 yards and a touchdown and recorded five tackles in a win over Waskom. Allen rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 61 yards and recorded 15 tackles. Johnson picked up 71 yards on the ground and scored once and added 14 tackles and four tackles for loss, and Avingerhad nine tackles and two forced fumbles.
■ Christavian Smith and Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields: Wilkerson rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 151 yards in a win over Ore City. Smith rushed for 137 yards and five touchdowns and caught nine passes for 106 yards.
■ LaDavion Johnson, Vincent Peters and Davion Tyson, Linden-Kildare: Johnson carried 18 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Hawkins. Peters recorded 19 tackles and two tackles for loss. Tyson finished with 10 tackles and two interceptions.
■ Milo Morrison and Carlos Campos, Beckville: Morrison carried 17 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes and had four kickoff returns for 93 yards in a loss to Hemphill. Campos recorded four tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, caught a 20-yard TD pass, was perfect on four extra point attempts and averaged 36 yards on two punts.
■ Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola: Pendergrass carried 12 times for 278 yards and three touchdowns and recorded 10 tackles and a tackle for loss on the defensive side in a 36-9 win over Big Sandy.
■ Hunter Wallace, Harleton: Wallace carried 17 times for 182 yards and scored twice in the Wildcats’ 42-0 win over Union Grove.
■ Michael Colbert, Cristian Aguillon, Clay Joyner and Randy Griffith, Union Hill: Colbert carried 12 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Aquilla. Aguillon rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns, completed one pass for 4 yards, recorded 15 tackles and was 4-for-4 on extra point kicks. Joyner finished with 17 tackles, and Griffith had 13 tackles and an interception.
■ Dawson Blear, Jonah Sheperd and De’Quincy Brown, Leverett’s Chapel: Blear threw two touchdown passes, and Sheperd and Brown had two rushing TDs apiece in the Lions’ win over Trinity School of Texas.
■ Kobe Coker and Keyjun Thomas, Chapel Hill: Coker completed 16 of 25 passes for 330 yards and six touchdowns, and Thomas — in his first game back since breaking his hand and still playing in a hard cast on his left hand — had five catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Bullard.
■ Harmon West, Todd Duplichain, Cayle Irvin, Foster Hall, Kolt Dement and Jackson Howell, Alto: Duplichain had eight tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble in a 26-7 win over Garrision. Irvin, Hall, Dement and Howell all recorded two sacks. West rushed for three touchdowns and also passed for 159 yards.
■ Tristen Shewmake, Bullard: Shewmake completed 12 of 26 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and one score in a loss to Chapel Hill.
■ Dre’lyn Washington, Hemphill: Washington scored on runs of 61, 92, 66 and 75 yards in a 72-28 win over Beckville.
■ Jamal Ligon, Tyler Lee: Ligon recorded 15 tackles, a sack, a QB pressure, a forced fumble and a blocked extra point in the Red Raiders’ loss to Mesquite Poteet.
