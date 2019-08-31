■ Tyshawn Taylor, Malik Cannon, Dakirin Buchanan, Kyas Moore and Haynes King, Longview: Taylor recorded 14 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss in the Lobos’ 24-21 win over Lufkin. Cannon added 10 tackles, a TFL and a pass breakup, and Buchanan broke up four passes. Moore caught seven passes for 103 yards, and King passed for 283 yards and rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown.
■ D.J. Freeman, Jayden Smith, Tyler Sheffield and Gabe Adams, Pine Tree: Freeman (130 yards), Smith (120 yards) and Sheffield (130 yards) all topped the century mark on the ground in the Pirates’ 47-30 win over Bullard. Freeman rushed for two TDS and threw a couple. Adams finished with five catches for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
■ Gage White and Tyrese Jones, Spring Hill: White passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards in the Panthers’ loss to Gladewater. Jones caught four passes for 115 yards and two scores.
■ Zach Tyeskie, Gladewater: Tyeskie recorded 14 tackles, broke up a pass and had one tackle for loss in the Bears’ win over Spring Hill.
■ Tre Fulton, Carson Trainor and Justice Nelson, Hallsville: Fulton carried 32 times for 214 yards and scored twice in the Bobcats’ win over Terrell. Trainor had eight tackles and two tackles for loss, and Nelson finished with seven tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
■ Donovan Adkins, Kilgore: Adkins recorded 10 tackles, an interception and two passes defended in the Bulldogs’ 17-14 win over Nacogdoches. He also caught a 17-yard touchdown pass.
■ Caleb Medford, Henderson’s defense: Medford rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown and threw for 111 yards in the Lions’ 23-0 win over Whitehouse. The Lions’ defense held Whitehouse to 70 total yards on 40 plays, including three yards on 14 snaps in the second half.
■ Mason Courtney, Carthage: Courtney rushed for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 48-0 win over Jacksonville.
■ Mason Hurt and Brandon Tennison, Gilmer: Hurt passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and Tennison caught two passes for 25 yards and added two touchdown runs in the Buckeyes’ win over Atlanta.
■ Dee Black, Kylan Thomas, Dimauntrez Haggerty, Kenneth Bell and Tyler Cherry, Jefferson: Black rushed for 259 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Thomas rushed for 136 yards and two scored to go along with 119 passing yards and another TD in the Bulldogs’ win over Pittsburg. Bell recorded 12 tackles, Haggerty 11 and Cherry 10.
■ B.J. Stidham, Brent Warren, Bre’Den Ford and the Sabine offensive line: Stidham carried 25 times for 304 yards and two touchdowns, and Sabine rushed for more than 400 yards behind the line of L.J. Mitchell, Cameron Gray, Tristan Green, Asher Foster and Edson Lopez in a 34-3 win over Carlisle. Warren had 10 tackles and four tackles for loss, and Ford intercepted two passes.
■ Ryan Wilkerson, Elysian Fields: Wilkerson threw touchdown passes of 22, 20 and 13 yards and added a rushing touchdown for the Yellowjackets in a 34-9 win over White Oak.
■ Colton Cobb and Michael Stephens, White Oak: Cobb recorded 14 takcles, and Stephens added 12 tackles and a tackle for loss in the Roughnecks’ loss to Elysian Fields.
■ Jaylon Shelton, West Rusk: Shelton threw TD passes of 31 and 32 yards and also scored on runs of 6 and 11 yards in the Raiders’ 35-6 win over Arp.
■ Tesean Hamilton and Josh Reeves, Waskom: Hamilton scored on runs of 1, 2 and 27 yards and Reeves scored on both sides of the ball in Waskom’s 42-21 win over Redwater. Reeves scored on a 37-yard fumble return and added a 1-yard TD run.
■ Zaylon Jeter and Tyrese Grant, Daingerfield: Jeter passed for 187 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 68 yards in the Tigers’ loss to Gunter. Grant caught nine passes for 137 yards and a TD.
■ Kitan Crawford, John Tyler: Crawford carried eight times for 123 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 45 yards in a loss to Mesquite Horn.
■ Ty Freeman, Ryan Shastid and Aaron Nigreville, Ore City: Freeman passed for 175 yards and a touchdown, Nigreville caught four passes for 120 yards and a TD and Shastid added 91 rushing yards and one score and a 14-yard TD catch in the Rebels’ 26-6 win over Maud.
■ Kellen Williams and Austin Procell, Union Grove: Williams rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 62 yards and a TD and recorded five tackles on defense in the Lions’ 35-0 win over James Bowie.
■ Colter Klingler, Beckville: Klingler recorded 12 tackles and a sack in Beckville’s loss to Shelbyville.
■ Kyle Henry, Harmony: Henry recorded six tackles and two interceptions in a loss to New Diana.
■ Mark Mitchell and Trey Stone, Christian Heritage: Mitchell had three touchdowns on offense and one on defense in the Sentinels’ 40-0 win over Chester. He finished with five tackles, three tackles for loss, three QB pressures and two passes defended. Stone threw three TD passes.
■ Cristian Aguillon, Ryan Brown, Zak Hatcher and Randy Griffith, Union Hill: Aguillon rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, completed one pass for 18 yards and finished with nine tackles, a sack and a pass defended in the Bulldogs’ win over Ovilla Christian. Brown rushed for 53 yards and a TD and added six tackles, an interception return for a TD and a blocked PAT. Hatcher finished with nine tackles, a forced fumble, an interception return of 65 yards and a pass defended, and Griffith caught a 13-yard TD pass to go along with 11 tackles.
■ Trayvon Kennedy and Collin Cook, Hughes Springs: Kennedy carried 13 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 14-7 win over Hamshire-Fannett. Cook finished with 12 tackles and a forced fumble.
■ Deiontray Hill and Kadrien Johnson, Paul Pewitt: Hill rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Johnson had an interception and fumble recovery on defense to go along with 76 rushing yards and two scores in a 27-14 win over New Boston.
■ Davarious Clark, Hooks: Clark carried 21 times for 208 yards and a touchdown in the Hornets’ 40-18 win over Linden-Kildare.
■ Vi’Darious High, Alto: High carried 24 times for 218 yards and a touchdown in the Yellowjackets’ 28-20 win over Palestine Westwood.
■ Tristen Shewmake, Bullard: Shewmake passed for 121 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 135 yards and two scores in a loss to Pine Tree.
■ Airk Williams, Lindale: Williams intercepted two passes and caught a touchdown pass in Lindale’s 45-10 win over Kaufman.