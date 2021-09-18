Jarrett Lewis, Jalen Hale, Devean Isaac, Kaden Brooks and Jeremiah Rougely, Longview: Lewis carried 18 times for 132 yards in the Lobos' 24-21 win over Bryant, Arkansas. Hale caught two passes for 86 yards and scored on both grabs. Isaac had 10 tackles, Brooks eight tackles and 1.5 sacks and Rougely nine tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Dallas Alexander, Jacobe Robinson, Jamal Robinson and Ya'Corus Porter, Henderson: Alexander carried 17 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 56-0 win over Spring Hill. Jacobe Robinson completed 19 of 24 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns. Jamal Robinson had five catches for 196 yards and two scores and Porter returned an interception 92 yards for a TD.
Davin Rider, Corey Rider and Kendall Dunn, Kilgore: Davin Rider rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries and added eight touchdowns on defense in the Bulldogs' win over Gladewater. Corey Rider had three tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery, and Dunn finished with nine tackles.
Ashton Haynes, Brandon Tennison, Rohan Fluellen and Jay Rockwell, Gilmer: Haynes carried 18 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes' win over Lindale. Tennison completed 16 of 28 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 61 yards and a TD. Fluellen had five catches for 76 yards and a TD, and Rockwell had three catches for 112 yards and a score.
Andon Mata, Tate Winings and Jeremiah Smith, West Rusk: Mata completed 12 of 19 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns in the Raiders' 62-7 win over San Augustine. Winings carried 12 times for 100 yards and a TD, and Smith had three catches for 98 yards and two TD.
Jace Burns, Cayden Fortson, Kile Stripland, Brannigan Willige and Caden Richardson, Sabine: Burns passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 208 yards and three TDs and had an interception on defense in Sabine's win over DeKalb. Fortson had three catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns and recorded eight tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. Stripland had 18 tackles, Willige 19 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go along with 80 rushing yards and a TD and Richardson rushed for one touchdown and added 14 tackles on defense.
Kendric Malone, Jaylon Jones, Ty Bridges, Issac Dancy-Vasquez, Jackson Richardson, Nick Calhoun and Taelyn Moore-Simon, Tatum: Malone threw three TD passes and rushed for another, completing 9 of 15 pass attempts for 168 yards - as Tatum notched a 56-14 win over Hughes Springs. Jones rushed for 95 yards and a TD. Bridges and Dancy-Vasquez had 10 tackles apiece, Richardson 12 tackles and Calhoun 14 tackles. Moore-Simon recovered two fumbles.
Cayson Siegley, Julius Maddox, Dylan Creager, Rylie Redden and Luke Baker, White Oak: Siegley completed 7f of 14 passes for 115 yards and four touchdowns in White Oak's win over New Diana. Maddox rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries. Creager had two interceptions, one returned 71 yards for a touchdown, and a punt return of 60 yards for a TD. Redden had six tackles, a sack and an interception return for a TD and Baker finished with two sacks.
Landon Swank and William Goodnight, Elysian Fields: Swank passed for 130 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for one TD in the Yellowjackets' 44-28 win over Daingerfield. Goodnight rushed for 173 yards and two scores.
Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield: Hampton passed for 93 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 101 yards and two scores in a loss to Elysian Fields. He also returned an interception 75 yards for a TD.
Kamran Williams, Chris Bowman, Judsen Carter, Trenton Miles, Ryan Yeater and Travis Harris, Jefferson: Williams rushed for 215 yards and a touchdown, caught one pass for six yards, had kickoff return of 21 yards and added five tackles on defense in a win over Hooks. Bowman caught a TD pass, had a 2-point conversion run and recorded six tackles, Carter finished with 15 tackles, Miles 11 tackles and a sack, Yeater 15 tackles and Harris 10 tackles and four QB pressures.
Keyshawn Walls, Hooks: Walls rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in the Hornets' loss to Jefferson.
Ryan Harris, Bo Hammons and Matt Barr, Beckville: Harris rushed for three touchdowns, passed for 156 yards and a touchdown and recovered two fumbles in the Bearcats' win over West Sabine. Hammons rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Barr had four catches for 126 yards and a TD to go along with an interception on defense.
Weston Seahorn, Boston Seahorn, Dalton Click and Kyle Henry, Harmony: Weston Seahorn recorded 11 tackles, two pass breakups and two tackles for loss in a win over Harleton. Boston seahorn tossed two touchdown passes and had six tackles and an interception on defense. Click finished with five tackles and two fumble recoveries, and Henry had two tackles, five pass breakups and a touchdown reception on offense.
Ryan Webb, Jeremy Kyle, Brett Byrd and Noah Garcia, Ore City: Webb passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and Kyle caught nine passes for 104 yards and two scores in a loss to Joaquin. Byrd finished with 127 all-purpose yards, and Garcia had six tackles, two tackles for loss and three QB pressures.
Cole Watson, Tesean Hamilton, D.J. Feaster, Jayvis Jones, Zay Thomas, Trey Stevenson and Daveon Williams, Waskom: Watson, Hamilton, Feaster, Jones and Thomas all scored rushing touchdowns - Watson and Feaster two apiece - as Waskom piled up 426 yards on the ground in a 56-6 win over Arp. Watson also threw a touchdown pass. Stevenson recorded 10 tackles, and Williams had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a blocked kick.
Hunter Cannon and Cooper Vestal, Union Grove: Cannon had five catches for 28 yards on offense and recorded five tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on defense in a loss to Maud. Vestal passed for 170 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 62 yards and a TD.
Trey Stone, Cason Owens and Abe Rutherford, Christian Heritage: Stone completed 17 of 24 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards and a TD in the Sentinels' 58-12 win over Leverett's Chapel. Owens rushed for a TD and caught a TD pass, and Rutherford caught a TD pass and returned an interception 30 yards for a score.
Jamarion Miller and Bryson Donnell, Tyler Legacy: Miller rushed for 81 yards in a 49-28 loss to Allen, topping the 4,000-yard career mark and becoming the school's second all-time leading rusher. Donnell rushed for 126 yards and caught four passes for 62 yards.
Jacob Villela, Ka'Darius Tave, Eli Holt and Montrell Wade, Tyler: Villela recorded four sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery and Tave had two sacks and a blocked PAT in the Lions' win over Mesquite Horn. Holt passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards. Wade caught six passes for 111 yards and a TD.
Sam Peterson, Lindale: Peterson passed for 199 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles' loss to Gilmer.
Taj'Shawn Wilson, Palestine: Wilson carried 3 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' win over Connally.
Soloman Macfoy, Chapel Hill: Macfoy recorded 12 tackles and three pass breakups on defense to go along with a receiving touchdown in a 59-21 win over Center.
Jackson Rainey, Luca Kozhev, Beau Barton and K.D. Erskin, Van: Rainey completed 12 of 23 passes for 164 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and a TD in a 49-12 win over Pittsburg. Kozhev had eight catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Barton recorded 13 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack, and Erskine had 11 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.
Brindon Claiborne and Ja'tyrian Moore, Tenaha: Claiborne passed for 203 yards and a touchdown, and Moore had eight catches for 122 yards and a TD in a 36-14 loss to Grace Community.
Will Bozeman and Caleb Carpenter, Grace: Bozeman completed 11 of 17 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns and Carpenter had five catches for 72 yards and two TD in a win over Tenaha
Owen McCown and Heston Kelly, Rusk: McCown completed 23 of 28 passes for 427 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for one score in a 58-22 win over Bullard. Kelly caught six passes for 104 yards.