Kaden Meredith, LaDaylon Jackson and Jahkamian Carr, Longview: Meredith carried just six times, but finished with 122 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos' win over John Tyler. Jackson had nine carries for 105 yards and two scores, and Carr recorded six tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
D.J. freeman, Tyler Sheffield, Ethan Morgan and Nikema Williams, Pine Tree: Freeman completed 7 of 14 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns and carried four times for 97 yards and a TD in the Pirates' 70-35 win over Hallsville. Sheffield rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Morgan carried 17 times for 151 yards and three scores, and Williams had three catches for 108 yards and two TDs
Tyler Lee, Hallsville: Lee passed for 198 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 83 yards and two more scores in the Bobcats' loss to Pine Tree.
Trayveon Epps, Dalton McElyea, Brian Brown, Jermaine Roney and Donovan Adkins, Kilgore: Epps carried 20 times for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 56-42 loss to Lindale. McElyea completed 17 of 31 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns. Brown caught five passes for 100 yards and a TD. Roney had four catches for 112 yards and one score, and Adkins finished with four catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Brandon Tennison and Ashton Haynes, Gilmer: Tennison passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns and carried 26 times for 139 yards and a TD in the Buckeyes' win over Caddo Mills. Haynes carried 25 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
Mason Courtney, Carthage: Courtney rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 52-14 win over China Spring.
Markus Gonzales, D.J. Feaster, Tesean Hamilton, Carter Watson, Jose Meza and Zay Thomas, Waskom: Gonzales carried 21 times for 121 yards and a touchdown, Feaster had nine carries for 168 yards and three scores and Hamilton finished with 118 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 44-41 win over Elysian Fields. Meza booted a 37-yard field goal with 18 seconds left to provide the final margin of victory. Thomas intercepted two passes, including one on the final play of the game. Watson finished with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.
Ryan Wilkerson and Bradan Manning, Elysian Fields: Wilkerson completed 11 of 23 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns and added 12 carries for 162 yards and a TD in the Yellowjackets' loss to Waskom. Manning caught five passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Jenkins and Sam Peterson, Lindale: Jenkins carried 39 times for 257 yards and scored seven touchdowns in the Eagles' win over Kilgore. Peterson completed 16 of 23 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.
Caleb Jones, Mount Pleasant: Jones carried nine times for 213 yards, including an 82-yard TD run, in a 41-13 win over Jacksonville.
J'Koby Williams, Beckville: Williams rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Timpson.
Brayson McHenry and Tre Roberts, Texas High: McHenry completed 12 of 17 passes for 306 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-21 win over Whitehouse. Roberts had four catches for 91 yards and two TDS.
Brock Nellor, Mount Vernon: Nellor threw touchdown passes of 5 and 39 yards and scored on runs of 1, 1 and 19 yards in a 37-34 win over Malakoff.
Terry Bussey and Braden Courtney, Timpson: Bussey accounted for three touchdowns, and Courtney rushed for 240 yards and a pair of scores in the Bears' 55-14 win over Beckville.