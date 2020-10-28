From Staff Reports
Four quarterbacks were among the six winners announced on Wednesday for the weekly Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week awards.
North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis in 6A, Foster quarterback Phillip Amy in 5A, Calhoun quarterback Jarius Stewart in 4A and Prestonwood quarterback Maguire Martin for private schools were joined by Bushland receiver/linebacker Brody Sutterfield in 3A and Wellington running back/linebacker Marc Ramirez in 2A.
The award, now in its 15th year, recognizes players for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Davis completed 15 of 19 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Beaumont West Brook.
Amy completed 22 of 33 attempts for 374 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Fort Bend Hightower.
Stewart carried 19 times for 245 yards and six touchdowns and also had 12 tackles and broke up three passes on the defensive side in a win over Corpus Christi Miller.
Sutterfield caught 11 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns and added 15 tackles and broke up four passes on defense in a win over Dalhat.
Ramirez also came up big on both sides of the ball in a win over Clarendon, rushing for 303 yards and five touchdowns and adding 16 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defended.
Martin ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 182 yards and a touchdown in a win over Liberty Christian.