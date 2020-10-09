NEW LONDON — West Rusk scored twice in the first four minutes to jump to a quick lead and cruised to a 42-6 win over Arp Friday at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
The Raiders scored three times in the opening stanza and added two more touchdowns in the third in winning their second straight game after three consecutive losses to begin the year.
Taking the opening kickoff, West Rusk marched to an Andon Mata 12-yard touchdown run a little over three minutes into the game.
Teammate Carson Martin picked off an Arp pass two plays into the Tigers’ ensuing possession, and Jamal Ford doubled the lead to 14-0 with an 8-yard touchdown run with 7:56 still remaining in the first quarter.
James Greenalch also found the end zone in the first when he scored from three yards out, and Mata had a 39-yard touchdown run with 10:57 left in the half to make it 28-0 at the break.
Ford led West Rusk (2-3, 2-0) with 63 yards rushing, Mata added 58 in addition to 88 yards and a score through the air and Greenalch had 49 yards on the night.
Ty Harper returned a Tiger punt 63 yards to the two midway through the third quarter, and Greenalch finished things one play later for a five-touchdown cushion. Mata connected with Peyton Lyon on a 60-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-0 going into the fourth after Alexis Magallanes’ sixth PAT in as many tries.
Arp’s only touchdown came on the final play of the game when quarterback Frank Smith found Elijah Mauldin on a 41-yard pass.
Smith had 68 yards passing and ran for 43 more in the loss for Arp (1-5, 1-2).
The Tigers are off Friday. West Rusk visits Winona.