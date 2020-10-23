NEW LONDON — James Greenalch and Andon Mata each rushed for more than 100 yards, and West Rusk took over sole possession of first place in District 9-3A Division II with a 44-12 win over Harmony Friday.
Greenalch led the Raiders with 148 yards and a touchdown, while Mata chipped in 103 yards and two scores. He also passed for 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Michael Everett ran for 225 yards and two scores in the loss for Harmony (5-3, 3-1).
Mata got the scoring started when he found Will Jackson on a 37-yard touchdown pass exactly four minutes into the game, and Mata had a 13-yard rushing touchdown later in the first to put West Rusk up 14-0.
Everett dashed in from six yards out to get Harmony on the board with 8:46 left in the half; however, it took West Rusk 86 seconds to respond as Mata connected with Carson Martin on a 22-yard scoring strike.
Mata found himself on the receiving end of a Jimmie Harper 2-point conversion pass to make it 22-6.
Jamal Ford picked up a fumble and returned it 15 yards for a score later in the second quarter, and Everett closed the half with a 75-yard touchdown run for a 29-12 West Rusk lead at the break.
Greenalch (18 yards) and Mata (40) each had rushing touchdowns in the second half, and West Rusk closed the scoring with a defensive sack for a safety in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders improve to 4-3 on the season and 4-0 in district play, and they can lock up a share of the district title Friday on the road at Grand Saline.
Luis Lozano ran for 80 yards in the loss for Harmony, which hosts Arp.