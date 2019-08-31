KILGORE — A year ago, a 23-point lead wasn’t enough against Navarro.
On Saturday, two quick strike touchdowns were more than enough to secure a 43-33 win for the Kilgore College Rangers in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference opener for both teams at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Jacob Frazier torched the Navarro secondary for 335 passing yards and four touchdowns, and the KC defense came up with big stops time after time as the Rangers moved to 2-0 overall in the Willie Gooden era.
Navarro, which saw starting quarterback Parker McNeil and backup QB Qua Gray both leave the game with injuries, dropped to 0-2 on the year.
Frazier, who has thrown seven TD passes in the first two games, had his choice of weapons all night. Omar Manning hauled in seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Douglas added five grabs for 95 yards, and Scooter Adams rushed for 66 yards to go along with three catches for 58 yards and two scores.
McNeil completed 15 of 22 passes for 182 yards and an interception before leaving after taking a big hit with just over six minutes left in the third quarter. His backup, Gray, was intercepted twice before suffering a leg injury. Third-team QB Dodge Delozier threw a late TD pass for the Bulldogs to keep it interesting.
KC led 28-20 at the half, but Navarro stayed in the game thanks to field goals of 27 and 38 yards by Will McDaniel — the last coming at the 10:06 mark and pulling the Bulldogs to within a couple of points (28-26).
Kilgore’s defense, which constantly kept Navarro out of the end zone and forced the Bulldogs to settle for field goals, came up big again early in the fourth after a bobbled snap on a punt gave Navarro the ball at the KC 19. The Rangers held and forced a field goal, blocking that attempt to keep it a two-point game.
The Rangers turned the ball over on downs, but on the next possession knocked McNeil out of the game to basically put an end to things.
KC’s Geovante Howard intercepted Gray’s first pass attempt, Howard’s second pick in two weeks, and KC cashed in with a 1-yard TD run by Frazier with 4:29 left in the third.
The Ranger later got an interception by Jonathan Riley, and that led to a 21-yard TD pass from Frazier to Adams and a two-pointer by Frazier that made it a 43-26 contest.
The Rangers took a quick 14-0 lead thanks to a couple of big plays in the passing game and an interception by the defense.
KC marched 81 yards in seven plays to open the scoring, getting a Frazier-to-Douglas pass of 40 yards on the opening play of the game to set the tone. Later in the drive, Frazier and Douglas hooked up on a 42-yard strike, and three plays later Frazier dived in from the 1-yard line for the touchdown and a 7-0 KC lead.
Navarro drove to the KC 35, but Quinton Sharkey picked off a McNeil pas and the Rangers needed just three plays to extend the lead when Frazier hit a wide-open Adams in the flat and Adams raced 35 yards for the touchdown and a 14-0 Kilgore cushion.
Navarro laa 1-yard touchdown run by Brandon Theus. The Bulldogs forced a punt on the next KC possession, and this time drove 71 yards in five plays and tied the contest with a 6-yard run by Keaton Dudik and a two-point conversion run by McNeil.
KC answered quickly, with Frazier and Manning hooking up on a 41-yard completion to move the ball to the Navarro 27 and on the next play Frazier connecting with a wide-open Kevon Latulas for the touchdown.
Navarro then went on a 14-play drive that stalled at Kilgore’s 19, and Will McDaniel booted a 35-yard field goal.
After holding KC on downs on the next drive, Navarro’s Garrion Fuller blocked a Ranger punt and the Bulldogs set up shop at the Kilgore 1-yard line.
The Rangers came up big defensively, keeping the Bulldogs out of the end zone and forcing the visitors to settle for a 21-yard field goal by McDaniel that cut the Kilgore lead to 21-20.
KC wasn’t finished.
A 20-yard connection from Frazier to Manning was followed two plays later by a Frazier-to-Manning, highlight reel touchdown strike of 26 yards that gave KC a 28-20 halftime lead.
Manning, as he has done consistently in two games, simply won the battle with a defensive back. He tipped the ball away from the Bulldog defender and hauled it in while keeping his feet in bounds near the back of the end zone.
Kilgore will visit New Mexico Military Institute next Saturday.