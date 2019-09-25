Rockwall senior receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who will visit Longview on Friday when the Lobos host the Yellowjackets in the District 11-6A opener for both teams, was one of six players selected on Wednesday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the week.
Smith-Njigba is the Class 6A recipient, and he’s joined on the list by El Paso Hanks quarterback Aaron Molina in 5A, Bridgeport quarterback Jadon Maddux in 4A, Hallettsville running back Jonathan Brooks in 3A, Hearne quarterback Micah Smith in 2A and Prince of Peace running back Devantae Knowlton for private schools.
Smith-Njigba, an Ohio State verbal pledge, caught 10 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-38 win over Arlington Martin.
Molina had 512 total yards and seven total touchdowns (six passing, one rushing) in a 61-22 win over El Paso.
Maddux passed for 573 yards and seven touchdowns in his team’s win. Brooks rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries, and also had a 71-yard interception return for a score in a 67-6 win over Taft.
Smith had three touchdown runs in the first quarter in helping his team defeat Lexington.
Knowlton rushed for 347 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Fort Worth Temple Christian.