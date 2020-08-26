WHITE OAK - White Oak High School's decision to close its doors for two weeks after several COVID-19 cases were confirmed affects all high school athletic competition, including Friday night's season opener against Harleton.
White Oak's intermediate, primary and middle schools will remain open for classes.
White Oak Athletic Director Kris Iske acknowledged the district's decision to shutter the high school Thursday and remain closed through Sept. 9.
"I support the district's decision. We want to protect the faculty and students foremost," said Iske. "Of course we'd love to be competing in athletics. But the safety of our kids comes first."
The earliest the Roughnecks can return to practice is Thursday, Sept. 10. In addition to losing its season opener with Harleton, White Oak also loses next week's game at Ore City on Sept. 4.
For the first time in 43 years, cross-town rivals White Oak and Spring Hill will not play each other on the gridiron. Their game, scheduled for Sept. 11, would only allow one day's practice for the Roughnecks.
White Oak would play its first game no sooner than Sept. 18 at New Diana.
Harleton will now open its season on Sept. 4 at Beckville.
Also on Wednesday, Paul Pewitt CISD announced that all varsity and junior varsity football games have been called off for the next two weeks "due to positive cases on the team."
The Brahmas were scheduled to face Winnsboro on Friday and Atlanta on Sept. 4.
All other sports will continue as planned.